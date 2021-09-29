House panel subpoenas rally organizers

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including the massive event on the day of the siege at which the president told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Included on the list of subpoenas are Amy Kremer, co-founder and chair of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, co-founder and executive director of Women for America First; Cynthia Chafian, an organizer who submitted the first permit for the rally; Caroline Wren, who the committee says was listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as a “VIP Advisor”; and Maggie Mulvaney, who the panel says was listed on the permit as “VIP Lead.”

The announcement follows a first round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who were in contact with Trump before and during the insurrection.

