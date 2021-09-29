House panel subpoenas rally organizers
WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including the massive event on the day of the siege at which the president told his supporters to “fight like hell.”
Included on the list of subpoenas are Amy Kremer, co-founder and chair of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, co-founder and executive director of Women for America First; Cynthia Chafian, an organizer who submitted the first permit for the rally; Caroline Wren, who the committee says was listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as a “VIP Advisor”; and Maggie Mulvaney, who the panel says was listed on the permit as “VIP Lead.”
The announcement follows a first round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who were in contact with Trump before and during the insurrection.
At least 116 dead in clash at Ecuador jail
QUITO, Ecuador — A battle between gangs in a prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil killed at least 116 inmates and injured 80 more in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in the country’s history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.
President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system, and authorities attributed the bloodshed at the Guayas prison to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.
Officials said it took five hours to regain control of the prison Tuesday. The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and erupted from a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs, officials said.
All workers safe after rescue from mine
SUDBURY, Ontario — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said.
Vale said the 39 workers trapped by an accident on Sunday climbed a series of ladders with the aid of rescue crews. The workers became trapped on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft while some were nearly 4,000 feet below the surface, the company said.
Kishida in line to become Japan’s PM
TOKYO — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks.
Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year. Suga angered the public over his handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo despite surging infections.
As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and its coalition partner control both houses. Kishida defeated popular vaccinations minister Taro Kono in a runoff after finishing only one vote ahead of him in the first round, in which none of the four candidates, including two women, was able to win a majority. In his victory speech, Kishida vowed to tackle “national crises” including COVID-19, the economy and the declining population and birthrate.
