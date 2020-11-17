Shelton’s nomination to Fed board is rejected, although it can be revived
WASHINGTON — Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday, jeopardizing her prospects of being confirmed due to a combination of Republican absences and opposition to her installation to the central bank.
On a 47-50 vote, Democrats and two Republican senators filibustered Shelton’s nomination to the Fed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted against moving her forward; it was a procedural move that allows him to bring up Shelton’s nomination at another time.
Shelton’s nomination has come under particular scrutiny, given her views on the Fed’s independence and her calls for a return to the gold standard, which the nation fully abandoned in 1971.
Palestinian Authority restores ties to Israel, allowing revenue to flow again
JERUSALEM — The Palestinian Authority will restore ties with Israel that it severed in May over Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a move that will allow it to receive much-needed tax revenues that Israel collects on its behalf, Palestinian officials said Tuesday.
The move to restore ties likely reflects the Palestinians’ hope that President Donald Trump’s election defeat spells the end of his administration’s Mideast policies, which overwhelmingly favored Israel and weakened and isolated the Palestinian Authority.
The Palestinians hope for a fresh start under President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to restore U.S. aid and push for a return to negotiations over a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict.
U.S. will return Mexican general while backing down from drug trade charges
MEXICO CITY — Weeks after arresting Mexico’s former defense minister on drug-trafficking charges, the United States has agreed to return Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda to Mexico, backing down from incendiary charges that sent a shock through U.S.-Mexican relations.
The extraordinary decision to release Cienfuegos after a long-term, top-secret U.S. investigation allegedly revealed his ties to Mexico’s criminal underworld is a remarkable twist in one of the highest-profile drug-trafficking cases in recent history.
U.S. Department of Justice officials depicted Cienfuegos’ arrest as a window into dramatic institutional corruption in Mexico, but Mexican officials have not committed to trying him upon his return.
The decision is sure to be greeted as a triumph in Mexico, where the government treated Cienfuegos’ arrest as a violation of its sovereignty.
However, the decision raises major questions about the trade-off between U.S. investigations into Mexican drug trafficking and attempts to maintain a delicate bilateral relationship.
In a first, Navy ship shoots down mock ICBM in test of missile defense system
WASHINGTON — In a first for the Pentagon’s push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight on Tuesday, officials said.
Previous tests against ICBM targets had used interceptors launched from underground silos in the United States. If further, more challenging tests prove successful, the ship-based approach could add to the credibility and reliability of the Pentagon’s existing missile defense system.
The success of Tuesday’s test is likely to draw particular interest from North Korea, whose development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons is the main reason the Pentagon has sought to accelerate its building of missile defense systems over the past decade.
Ex-Minneapolis office seeks to exclude evidence of his previous uses of force
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck and is now charged with murder, has asked the judge in his case to block prosecutors from introducing evidence of his allegedly having used similar neck and body restraints on other suspects.
Chauvin’s lawyer argues in new court documents that his “use of force” in those cases was legal and cleared by police supervisors.
Prosecutors have said they want to cite eight incidents from Chauvin’s 19-year career as a Minneapolis police officer to show a pattern of excessive force and behavior similar to the Memorial Day encounter that left Floyd dead.
Prosecutors want to include four cases from 2014 to 2019 in which they claim Chauvin restrained suspects “beyond the point when such force was needed.”
Grassley quarantining after exposure to coronavirus, followed by positive test
WASHINGTON — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Grassley announced earlier Tuesday that he was quarantining after being exposed to the virus and was waiting for the results of a test. On Tuesday evening, he tweeted that he had tested positive.
