Shelton’s nomination to Fed board is rejected, although it can be revived

WASHINGTON — Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday, jeopardizing her prospects of being confirmed due to a combination of Republican absences and opposition to her installation to the central bank.

On a 47-50 vote, Democrats and two Republican senators filibustered Shelton’s nomination to the Fed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted against moving her forward; it was a procedural move that allows him to bring up Shelton’s nomination at another time.

Shelton’s nomination has come under particular scrutiny, given her views on the Fed’s independence and her calls for a return to the gold standard, which the nation fully abandoned in 1971.

