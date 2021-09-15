Lawyers would not release details of the settlement, arrived at just days before a civil trial was set to start. It would have focused on a novel legal issue about whether Hastert’s verbal agreement to pay $3.5 million to buy the silence of a man he abused as a teenager amounted to a legally binding contract.

The hush-money deal would eventually lead to a federal criminal case against Hastert five years later. Prosecutors said Hastert sexually abused at least four male students between the ages of 14 and 17 throughout his years at Yorkville High School.

Hastert paid $1.7 million over four years but stopped the payments after the FBI questioned him in 2014 about illegally concealing huge cash withdraws from his bank. Hastert pleaded guilty to a banking charge and was sentenced to over a year in prison in 2016. He couldn’t be charged with sexual abuse because the statute of limitations had long since run out.

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s first private flight blasted off Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It was the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew — no professional astronauts.