FDA review remains neutral on boosters
WASHINGTON — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters, while Pfizer argues that immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose.
Pfizer and government officials have relied heavily on data from Israel in making the case that boosters are necessary. The FDA’s reviewers, however, suggested they would mainly look to research on how the vaccines are working among Americans, saying that “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. population.”
Hastert settles abuse payments suit
YORKVILLE, Ill. — Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse reached a tentative out-of-court settlement Wednesday over Hastert’s refusal to pay the man $1.8 million — the outstanding balance in hush money that the Illinois Republican agreed to pay the man in 2010.
Lawyers would not release details of the settlement, arrived at just days before a civil trial was set to start. It would have focused on a novel legal issue about whether Hastert’s verbal agreement to pay $3.5 million to buy the silence of a man he abused as a teenager amounted to a legally binding contract.
The hush-money deal would eventually lead to a federal criminal case against Hastert five years later. Prosecutors said Hastert sexually abused at least four male students between the ages of 14 and 17 throughout his years at Yorkville High School.
Hastert paid $1.7 million over four years but stopped the payments after the FBI questioned him in 2014 about illegally concealing huge cash withdraws from his bank. Hastert pleaded guilty to a banking charge and was sentenced to over a year in prison in 2016. He couldn’t be charged with sexual abuse because the statute of limitations had long since run out.
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on trip
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s first private flight blasted off Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism. It was the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew — no professional astronauts.
The Dragon capsule’s two men and two women are looking to spend three days circling the world from an unusually high orbit — 100 miles higher than the International Space Station — before splashing down off the Florida coast this weekend. It’s SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s first entry in the competition for space tourism dollars.
Suspect: Deaths ‘nothing personal’
PARIS — Salah Abdeslam, the key defendant in the 2015 Paris attacks trial, said Wednesday the coordinated killings were in retaliation for French airstrikes on the Islamic State group, calling the deaths of 130 innocent people “nothing personal” as he acknowledged his role for the first time.
Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several Paris locations on Nov. 13, 2015, targeting fans at the national soccer stadium and cafe-goers and ending with a bloodbath in the Bataclan concert hall. Abdeslam, whose suicide vest malfunctioned on the night of the attacks, is the only survivor of that cell.
