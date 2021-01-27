Census Bureau sets April 30 target date for state totals
Census Bureau officials said that the agency hopes to deliver state population totals to the commerce secretary by April 30, the original date the bureau set after the count was delayed because of the coronavirus.
The delay could be problematic for states that have deadlines this year for redrawing their districts. New Jersey and Virginia also have elections this year.
The announcement comes after a months-long battle over President Donald Trump’s attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from state population data, which is used to calculate how many House seats each state gets for the next 10 years. That effort effectively ended this month when U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh approved a three-week stay on the release of state population totals, pushing it back until after Trump left office.
U.S. places hold on weapons sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has put a temporary hold on several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump.
Officials say that among the deals being paused is a massive $23 billion transfer of stealth F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates. That sale and several other massive purchases of U.S. weaponry by Gulf Arab countries had been harshly criticized by Democrats in Congress. The officials did not identify the other sales that had been temporarily halted.
The new administration is reviewing the sales but has not made any determination about whether they will actually go through, the State Department said. It called the pause “a routine administrative action” that most incoming administrations take with large-scale arms sales.
Couple accused of jumping vaccine line condemned
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Public condemnation grew Wednesday over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Marc Miller, Canada’s federal Indigenous services minister, said he was “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his wife, Ekaterina, who have been issued tickets under Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees. Yukon’s community services minister, John Streicker, has alleged the couple flew last week in a chartered plane to Beaver Creek, where they posed as visiting hotel workers and received shots at a mobile clinic.
Sinclair Broadcasting ends Bolling’s weekly show
NEW YORK — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is ending its “America This Week” show with Eric Bolling, which has been criticized for misstatements about the coronavirus pandemic.
Sinclair said the show, which has been sent to stations that the company owns in 81 markets across the country, will shut down after this week’s episode “as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities.” The company did not elaborate, and Bolling, a former Fox News Channel personality, could not immediately be reached.
Bolling was sympathetic to former President Donald Trump, who occasionally appeared on “America This Week.”
New protests as Polish court seals divisive abortion ruling
WARSAW, Poland — New anti-government protests broke out in Polish cities Wednesday, shortly after the country’s top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law.
The court ruling bans the abortion of fetuses with congenital defects, and critics argue that it narrows the already tight law to a near total ban of abortions. It was made in response to a motion from over 100 ruling party lawmakers, whose names have not been made public.
Thousands of people gathered outside the court building in Warsaw late Wednesday, responding to calls for new protests by women’s groups that led weeks of massive demonstrations last year against the initial Oct. 22 ruling. Protests were also held in many other cities, under a heavy police presence.
— From wire reports