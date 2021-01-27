Census Bureau sets April 30 target date for state totals

Census Bureau officials said that the agency hopes to deliver state population totals to the commerce secretary by April 30, the original date the bureau set after the count was delayed because of the coronavirus.

The delay could be problematic for states that have deadlines this year for redrawing their districts. New Jersey and Virginia also have elections this year.

The announcement comes after a months-long battle over President Donald Trump’s attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from state population data, which is used to calculate how many House seats each state gets for the next 10 years. That effort effectively ended this month when U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh approved a three-week stay on the release of state population totals, pushing it back until after Trump left office.

U.S. places hold on weapons sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has put a temporary hold on several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump.