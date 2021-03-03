The woman who accused Porter died by suicide last year after she had gone to police and then later withdrawn her complaint. Her accusation against Porter became public last week after being sent anonymously to Morrison and other lawmakers.

Civil suit in U.S. over British teen’s death can proceed

FALLS CHURCH. Va. — A federal judge in Virginia has again rejected an American diplomatic couple’s efforts to toss out a lawsuit in the U.S. filed after the woman fatally injured a British teenager in a car crash and then left the country under diplomatic immunity.

Anne Sacoolas and her husband, Jonathan, were stationed in central England in August 2019 when British authorities say 19-year-old Harry Dunn was struck by a car driving on the wrong side of the road. Anne Sacoolas admitted responsibility for the crash, according to her lawyers.

British authorities pursued criminal charges against Anne Sacoolas but the U.S. invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf and the couple left the country. They now live in Northern Virginia. Dunn’s family filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Alexandria last year.

Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians is found guilty