Of the 55 opposition figures initially arrested in January, 47 were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion on Sunday. They had previously been facing allegations of subversion. It is the largest mass charge under the new law since it went into effect last year.

The former lawmakers and activists were being detained pending a court appearance Monday, the police said in a statement. Some had been asked to report to the police’s national security branch on Sunday, more than a month earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Congress opens Friday in Beijing.

U.S. demands calm in Ethiopian region

JOHANNESBURG — The United States is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from Washington on Ethiopia’s ongoing conflict.