CDC advisers recommend J&J vaccine
WASHINGTON — A federal advisory panel voted unanimously Sunday to recommend the nation’s third coronavirus vaccine for people 18 and older, opening the way for the one-shot, easier-to-use Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered starting this week.
Meeting in emergency session, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly endorsed the vaccine’s effectiveness in completely protecting against hospitalization and death. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first one authorized in the United States that does not need to be kept frozen or followed by a second shot.
The action by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices follows the Food and Drug Administration’s action Saturday in authorizing the vaccine for emergency use for people 18 and older. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was expected to approve the panel’s action shortly after the vote, making it an official CDC recommendation to health providers.
Hong Kong charges foes of leadership
Hong Kong police charged dozens of opposition activists with violating the city’s national security law, taking formal action against them less than a week before China’s highest-profile annual political meeting.
Of the 55 opposition figures initially arrested in January, 47 were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion on Sunday. They had previously been facing allegations of subversion. It is the largest mass charge under the new law since it went into effect last year.
The former lawmakers and activists were being detained pending a court appearance Monday, the police said in a statement. Some had been asked to report to the police’s national security branch on Sunday, more than a month earlier than scheduled.
Meanwhile, the National People’s Congress opens Friday in Beijing.
U.S. demands calm in Ethiopian region
JOHANNESBURG — The United States is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from Washington on Ethiopia’s ongoing conflict.
Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian and allied forces against residents of the country’s northern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.
“We strongly condemn the killings, forced removals and displacements, sexual assaults, and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses,” Blinken said.
Salvadorans hoping to break deadlock
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Sunday’s legislative and local elections in El Salvador were seen as a referendum on whether to break the congressional deadlock that has tied the hands of upstart populist President Nayib Bukele.
El Salvador’s established political parties — the conservative National Republican Alliance party and the leftist Farabundo Marti Liberation Front — are trying to retain their hold on congress and other key positions, which has continued since the end of the country’s civil war in 1992.
Anger with the parties that ruled El Salvador for nearly three decades swept the youthful Bukele into office in 2019, and frustrations remain.
“I’ve come to vote for a change, to get rid of the corrupt ones and so our president can make a new country,” one voter said.
