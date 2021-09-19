Body found in Wyo. thought to be missing traveler Gabrielle Petito
MOOSE, Wyo. — Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.
“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for[ Petito’s] family and friends.”
An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for the Petito family could not be reached immediately for comment.
Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie around some camping sites located on Grand Teton National Park’s eastern boundary — the site that law enforcement searched over the weekend.
Petito and her boyfriend, Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Fla., on Sept. 1.
Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in Florida.
More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching for Laundrie at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Fla., a wildlife area with more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds.
Military jet crashes into Texas neighborhood; pilots injured
A military training aircraft crashed into a residential area near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, injuring two pilots and damaging homes, local authorities said.
Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Both pilots ejected themselves from the aircraft, with one getting caught in power lines.
Three homes were damaged, but no residents were injured.
Navy officials said the crash involved a T-45C Goshawk jet conducting a routine training flight that began at Corpus Christi International Airport, about 400 miles south. In a statement, Navy officials said an instructor and student were onboard.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thousands evacuated as Canary Island volcano erupts
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night.
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists had been closely watching following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.
Authorities immediately evacuated more than 1,000 people, but Spain’s Civil Guard said it may need to evacuate up to 10,000 residents.
La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. At their nearest point, the islands are 60 miles from Morocco.
— From wire reports