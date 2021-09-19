Body found in Wyo. thought to be missing traveler Gabrielle Petito

MOOSE, Wyo. — Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for[ Petito’s] family and friends.”

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for the Petito family could not be reached immediately for comment.

Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie around some camping sites located on Grand Teton National Park’s eastern boundary — the site that law enforcement searched over the weekend.