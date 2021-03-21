Syrian artillery shells strike hospital; 6 reportedly killed
BEIRUT — Artillery shells fired from Syrian government areas hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria on Sunday, killing at least six patients, including a child, wounding medical staff and forcing the facility to shut its doors, according to rescuers, an aid group and activists reported.
The shells landed at the entrance and in the courtyard of the hospital in Atareb, a town in rural western Aleppo, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The hospital is located underground, a tactic used by the opposition to avoid targeting in the conflict-prone area.
The Syrian American Medical Society, the aid group which supports the hospital, said three artillery strikes early Sunday caused extensive damage to the hospital, including destroying the orthopedic clinic and knocking out the electric generators on the roof of the hospital.
Biden says he’s disappointed that Turkey abandoned pact
ISTANBUL — President Joe Biden has called Turkey’s abandonment of an international agreement aimed at preventing violence against women “deeply disappointing.”
In a White House statement posted Sunday, Biden said Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was “sudden and unwarranted.”
“This is a disheartening step backward for the international movement to end violence against women globally,” Biden said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended Turkey’s participation in the Council of Europe agreement through an overnight decree issued early Saturday. The move was a blow to the country’s women’s rights movement, which says domestic violence and femicide are on the rise.
The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications issued a statement Sunday explaining that Turkey’s unilateral decision resulted from the agreement being used to protect LGBT rights.
Miami Beach extends curfew after crowds get disruptive
MIAMI — Miami Beach commissioners decided Sunday to extend for a week an unusual 8 p.m. curfew aimed at curtailing spring break crowds that got so out of hand that authorities had to call in SWAT teams.
Officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls Saturday to break up groups that descended on sunny South Beach by the thousands, trashing restaurants and crowding the streets without masks or social distancing despite COVID-19 restrictions.
After days of partying, including several confrontations between police and large crowds, Miami Beach officials had enough and ordered an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.
Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said the crowds seem to be rowdier than in past years and more threatening to police. He said often when an officer makes an arrest, crowds of people will circle the police and challenge the detainment.
Clements said an element of that may be related to the death of George Floyd and the sometimes violent protests nationwide that followed.
Ayatollah asserts Iran is in no hurry to revive nuclear treaty
TEHRAN — Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal but told the Biden administration it must remove sanctions or risk seeing its current policy toward the Islamic Republic collapse.
“The Americans must lift all sanctions. Then we will verify and return to the nuclear deal and this is a definitive policy,” the ayatollah said, adding that Iran has “a lot of patience” and was able to withstand the economic pressures of the penalties.
In a speech marking the annual Persian new year, Khamenei said Iran’s economy had already adapted well to U.S. sanctions and that “whether they are removed or not,” the country will focus on supporting its currency and growth through regional exports and domestic manufacture.
