Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said the crowds seem to be rowdier than in past years and more threatening to police. He said often when an officer makes an arrest, crowds of people will circle the police and challenge the detainment.

Clements said an element of that may be related to the death of George Floyd and the sometimes violent protests nationwide that followed.

Ayatollah asserts Iran is in no hurry to revive nuclear treaty

TEHRAN — Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal but told the Biden administration it must remove sanctions or risk seeing its current policy toward the Islamic Republic collapse.

“The Americans must lift all sanctions. Then we will verify and return to the nuclear deal and this is a definitive policy,” the ayatollah said, adding that Iran has “a lot of patience” and was able to withstand the economic pressures of the penalties.

In a speech marking the annual Persian new year, Khamenei said Iran’s economy had already adapted well to U.S. sanctions and that “whether they are removed or not,” the country will focus on supporting its currency and growth through regional exports and domestic manufacture.