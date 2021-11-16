U.S. to buy Pfizer pills for 10M people
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is planning to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, a $5 billion investment in a treatment that officials think will help change the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic by reducing severe illness and deaths, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction.
As the administration and Pfizer on Tuesday hammered out the final details, the company asked federal regulators to authorize the five-day antiviral pill regimen called Paxlovid. The medication is the second easy-to-take treatment aimed at keeping newly infected people out of the hospital to go before the Food and Drug Administration. The other is by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Pfizer announced this month that Paxlovid, when given to people at high risk of severe illness within three days of symptom onset, reduced the rate of death and hospitalization by 89%. The clinical trial for the treatment was halted early because of overwhelming evidence that the medication worked.
The White House declined to comment. Pfizer said it would not comment on a potential agreement that has not been finalized.
Prosecution rests in Arbery case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the jury saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed bleeding that stained his white T-shirt entirely red.
Prosecutors called 23 witnesses during eight days of testimony. They concluded with Dr. Edmund Donoghue, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Arbery’s body, followed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s lead investigator in the case.
Donoghue testified that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him. He said both gunshots caused such severe bleeding that either blast alone would have killed the 25-year-old Black man.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said defense attorneys would begin their case Wednesday.
Jailed journalist returns to U.S.
NEW YORK — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.
Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
It’s been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long,” a bearded and shaggy-haired Fenster said after landing in New York. “Surpasses everything I had imagined.”
His wife, Julianna, who is still in Myanmar, is set to reunite with him in Detroit.
Calif. Rep. Speier won’t seek new term
WASHINGTON — Longtime California Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday that she would not seek re-election, making the seven-term congresswoman the latest House Democrat to announce retirement ahead of a fraught 2022 midterm election cycle.
Speier recalled how she was inspired to pursue a career in public service after she accompanied her boss, Rep. Leo J. Ryan, on a flight to Guyana in a disastrous 1978 attempt to rescue 900 followers of the cult leader Jim Jones.
Ryan and four others were shot to death on an airstrip by gunmen who were followers of Jones. Speier, who was 29 at the time, was shot five times. Hours later, Jones exhorted members of his flock to drink cyanide-laced punch in a mass murder-suicide.
