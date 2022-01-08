Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire extinguished
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country’s most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the “Gates of Hell.”
The desert crater located about 160 miles north of the capital, Ashgabat, has burned for decades and is a popular sight for the small number of tourists who come to Turkmenistan, a country which is difficult to enter.
The Turkmen news site Turkmenportal said a 1971 gas-drilling collapse formed the crater, which is about 190 feet in diameter and 70 feet deep. To prevent the spread of gas, geologists set a fire, expecting the gas to burn off in a few weeks.
The spectacular if unwelcome fire that has burned ever since is so renowned that state TV showed President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov speeding around it in an off-road truck in 2019.
But Berdymukhamedov has ordered his government to look for ways to put the fire out because it is causing ecological damage and affecting the health of people living in the area, state newspaper Neitralny Turkmenistan reported Saturday.
Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to seek 4th term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.
Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to re-election in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.
“I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular,” Thune said in a statement on Twitter. “That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate.”
Both parties are fighting for control of a closely divided Senate in 2022.
Thune is a likely successor to Sen. Mitch McConnell as the leader of the GOP’s Senate caucus.
Rocky ledge falls onto boats in Brazil, killing several people
A massive rock formation fell on top of three boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday morning, leaving at least five people dead and about 20 injured, officials said.
Video shows the rock slab break away from a canyon wall while onlookers scream.
The collapse caused a massive wave that sent boats flying, a clip shows, with at least one wrecked boat sinking into the water. Brazilian authorities verified the authenticity of the video.
Officials were searching for 20 people believed to be missing, Pedro Aiharas, a spokesperson for the Minas Gerais Fire Department said.
He said that about 20 people were treated at the scene, and that nine were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.
One person was in critical condition with head and facial injuries, and at least five were killed.
According to the fire department, it was unclear how many vessels were affected by the rockslide.
Authorities believe the accident sank some of the boats closest to the rocky walls around Lago de Furnas.