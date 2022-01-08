Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to seek 4th term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.

Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to re-election in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.

“I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular,” Thune said in a statement on Twitter. “That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate.”

Both parties are fighting for control of a closely divided Senate in 2022.