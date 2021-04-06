Group threatens missing monument
After a Confederate monument was stolen from an Alabama cemetery last month, a group now claiming responsibility is threatening to turn the ornate sculpture of a chair into a toilet.
The saga began on March 20, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair had gone missing from a Selma cemetery. District Attorney Michael Jackson said an email signed “White Lies Matter” was sent to media outlets Monday claiming to be from the person, or people, who took the chair.
The email said the chair will be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agrees to display a banner at their Richmond headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist on Friday, the anniversary of the South’s surrender in the Civil War.
An email and phone call to the UDC’s Virginia office was not immediately returned.
Ark. enacts trans youth treatment ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor’s objections.
The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.
Opponents have vowed to sue to block the ban before it takes effect this summer.
Evacuation order lifted at Fla. reservoir
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order near a leaking Florida wastewater reservoir that affected more than 300 homes and additional businesses was lifted Tuesday as officials said the situation was under control.
With the deployment of more than two dozen pumps and other equipment, fears have eased that the reservoir from an old phosphate fertilizer plant would burst through its earthen walls and cause widespread flooding in Manatee County, just south of Tampa.
The reservoir initially held about 480 million gallons of contaminated water, but much has been drained away once the leak was discovered.
Pacific Gas & Electric charged in wildfire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday against Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 wind-driven wildfire officials blamed on the utility, accusing it of injuring six firefighters and endangering public health with smoke and ash. The company denied committing any crimes even as it accepted that its transmission line sparked the blaze.
The Sonoma County district attorney charged the utility with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings.
UN warns of acute hunger in Congo
UNITED NATIONS — Two U.N. agencies warned Tuesday that over 27 million people in Congo are suffering from acute hunger, a record high representing almost one-third of the nation’s estimated population of 87 million.
The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program said those facing acute hunger include nearly 7 million people at the emergency level on the standardized IPC scale, which analyzes the nature of a food security crisis.
— From wire reports