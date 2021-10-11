California to require stores to have gender-neutral toy aisles
A new California law will require big retailers to create gender-neutral departments for some toys and childcare items, signaling an increasing shift away from gender labels by younger consumers.
The legislation, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, is the first of its kind in the U.S. By the start of 2024, retailers with 500 or more employees in the state have to maintain gender-neutral sections for a “reasonable” amount of kids items. Clothing isn’t included.
Retailers that fail to comply may face fines of as much as $500 per store.
As of last year, 56% of Gen Z, whose oldest members are in their early 20s, shopped outside of their gender, according to the marketing agency Wunderman Thompson.
Google searches for unisex names, such as Avery and Morgan, have surged since 2019, with searches for “non-binary names” increasing by 550% in the past year.
The California law came into existence after Britten Sires, then 9, tried to shop for a dinosaur shirt when studying the topic at school and could only find one in the boys section, said her mother, Danielle Sires. They then pushed for legislation after other parents and students shared similar frustration.
At least 2 people killed in small plane crash in California
ANTEE, Calif. — A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbors scrambling to help neighbors. At least two others were injured.
Witnesses described a retired couple being rescued from one of two homes that were destroyed in Santee, a largely residential suburb of 50,000 people. Ten other homes were damaged.
Several vehicles, including a delivery truck, were also torched.
Authorities didn’t identify the delivery truck company or say if anyone was inside, but United Parcel Service of America Inc. confirmed one of its workers died.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the company said. “We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.”
The condition of the two injured wasn’t immediately known.
Putin says he has a cold, tells officials it is not COVID-19
President Vladimir Putin said he has a cold and he isn’t suffering from COVID-19, after he was heard repeatedly coughing at a televised meeting with officials.
“Don’t worry, everything’s fine,” Putin told a videoconference Monday with his Security Council, also shown on state television. “They do tests practically on a daily basis not only for COVID-19 but for all other infections and everything is ok.”
That unannounced broadcast followed an earlier one Putin held with officials to discuss agriculture, in which he was seen and heard coughing on numerous occasions.
Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, interrupted Putin at the Security Council after that event to ask about his health. “Everyone got worried,” she said.
“I was out in the cool air and moving around actively but nothing terrible is happening,” Putin told the Security Council officials. “I know you’re all vaccinated and don’t forget to get revaccinated,” he said, referring to booster shots against COVID-19.
The Russian president, who last week celebrated his 69th birthday, went into self-isolation last month when he disclosed that dozens of his staff had been affected by a COVI-19 outbreak.
He showed no public sign of illness himself and emerged after two weeks to hold an in-person meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sept. 29. Since then, however, he’s continued to hold most of his public meetings by videoconference.
Nationally, Russia is suffering another surge in Covid-19 cases, with daily reported deaths hitting record highs, as officials blame low vaccination rates for the rise in infections.
Total deaths in Russia linked to COVID-19 since the epidemic began rose above 400,000 in August, according to the latest monthly assessment by the Federal Statistics Service released late Friday.
— From wire reports