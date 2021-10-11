“Don’t worry, everything’s fine,” Putin told a videoconference Monday with his Security Council, also shown on state television. “They do tests practically on a daily basis not only for COVID-19 but for all other infections and everything is ok.”

That unannounced broadcast followed an earlier one Putin held with officials to discuss agriculture, in which he was seen and heard coughing on numerous occasions.

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, interrupted Putin at the Security Council after that event to ask about his health. “Everyone got worried,” she said.

“I was out in the cool air and moving around actively but nothing terrible is happening,” Putin told the Security Council officials. “I know you’re all vaccinated and don’t forget to get revaccinated,” he said, referring to booster shots against COVID-19.

The Russian president, who last week celebrated his 69th birthday, went into self-isolation last month when he disclosed that dozens of his staff had been affected by a COVI-19 outbreak.