Texas lawmakers pass voting bill
AUSTIN, Texas — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he will sign the bill, the latest in a national GOP campaign to add new hurdles to voting in the name of security. The effort, which led to new restrictions in Georgia, Florida, Arizona and elsewhere, was spurred in part by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
The legislation set off a heated summer in Texas of walkouts by Democrats, Republicans threatening them with arrest, Abbott vetoing the paychecks of thousands of rank-and-file staffers when the bill failed to reach him sooner, and accusations of racism and voter suppression.
Bali bomb case off to slow start
NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Three men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center were formally charged Tuesday in connection with the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia after 18 years in U.S. custody, with defense lawyers insisting afterward that the long-delayed arraignment was so flawed it may have to be repeated.
Defense complaints about courtroom interpreters turned what was supposed to be a brief arraignment before a military judge into a two-day affair. It was a rocky start to a case already expected to be complex because of the prolonged detention without charges for the three — an Indonesian and two Malaysians — and the brutal treatment they endured in CIA custody.
Encep Nurjaman, the Indonesian militant leader known as Hambali, and the two Malaysians face trial by military commission, which combines elements of civilian and military law, on charges that include murder, terrorism and conspiracy. They have not yet entered pleas.
Alpaca killed after legal battle
LONDON — Geronimo the alpaca, the fuzzy-haired creature that British government officials branded a health risk and sentenced to death, was dragged from his enclosure and euthanized Tuesday, sparking fury from animal rights groups and his owner who had fought the decision for years.
Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed the killing in a statement released Tuesday. The department originally applied for an order for Geronimo’s destruction in 2018 after he tested positive the year before for bovine tuberculosis, an infectious respiratory disease among cattle that can be passed to humans through nasal contact and bodily fluids.
To Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald, he posed no risk and should have been retested using the latest equipment — which she claims could have proven he wasn’t infected. Macdonald, whose legal efforts failed in court, insists the test results returned a false positive because the animal had been given a tuberculin vaccine before testing, which led to antibodies in his system. Other alpacas that traveled with Geronimo from New Zealand in 2017 all tested negative, according to media reports.
