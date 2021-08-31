Defense complaints about courtroom interpreters turned what was supposed to be a brief arraignment before a military judge into a two-day affair. It was a rocky start to a case already expected to be complex because of the prolonged detention without charges for the three — an Indonesian and two Malaysians — and the brutal treatment they endured in CIA custody.

Encep Nurjaman, the Indonesian militant leader known as Hambali, and the two Malaysians face trial by military commission, which combines elements of civilian and military law, on charges that include murder, terrorism and conspiracy. They have not yet entered pleas.

Alpaca killed after legal battle

LONDON — Geronimo the alpaca, the fuzzy-haired creature that British government officials branded a health risk and sentenced to death, was dragged from his enclosure and euthanized Tuesday, sparking fury from animal rights groups and his owner who had fought the decision for years.