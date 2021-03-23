Aid agency sounds alarm over children in Yemen’s war
CAIRO — Children accounted for a quarter of civilian casualties over the past three years in Yemen’s grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said Tuesday.
More than 2,300 children were killed between 2018 and 2020, Save the Children said in a new study. However, the group said the actual toll is likely to be much higher.
Man accused of holding Guard members at gunpoint
LUBBOCK, Texas — An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint.
Larry Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Ariz., told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the National Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene.
Myanmar military junta defends recent crackdown
YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar’s military junta on Tuesday took the offensive to try to justify last month’s coup and subsequent actions against those opposed to it, even as street demonstrations continued against the takeover.
At a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw, the military presented a video of a former political colleague of ousted national leader Aung San Suu Kyi claiming he had handed over large amounts of cash and gold to her personally, in what the military has characterized as corruption. Such allegations were previously denied by her lawyer.
Senators say they won’t back nominees who aren’t diverse
WASHINGTON — Two Democratic senators lashed out Tuesday at the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and even vowed not to support nominations until the White House better promotes diversity — moves that could stymie the administration in filling key posts.
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, one of only two senators of Asian American heritage, said she raised the issue with top Biden advisers on Tuesday and afterward called the situation “not acceptable.” That prompted Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, the only other senator of Asian American heritage, to say, “I’m joining her in that.”
Katherine Tai, who is Taiwanese American, is in the Cabinet as Biden’s top trade envoy. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the son of Indian parents, was confirmed Tuesday as surgeon general, a sub-Cabinet position.
UN Women urges the world to press for gender equality
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic — not arguing about preserving sexual and reproductive rights for women as it is doing now, the head of UN Women says.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka told The Associated Press that the pandemic has left women facing increasing domestic violence and being laid off from two-thirds of the jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis. In addition, 11 million girls are at risk of never returning to school, child marriage has increased, and there are more orphans and child-headed homes, she said.
At least 15 found dead after blaze at Bangladesh camp
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday.
At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency. The agency said around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night.
