UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic — not arguing about preserving sexual and reproductive rights for women as it is doing now, the head of UN Women says.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka told The Associated Press that the pandemic has left women facing increasing domestic violence and being laid off from two-thirds of the jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis. In addition, 11 million girls are at risk of never returning to school, child marriage has increased, and there are more orphans and child-headed homes, she said.

At least 15 found dead after blaze at Bangladesh camp

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday.

At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency. The agency said around 45,000 people were displaced by the fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and burned well into the night.