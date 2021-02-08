More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand after Sunday’s flood, which destroyed one dam, damaged another and washed homes downstream.

Officials said the focus was on saving 37 workers who are stuck inside a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants. Heavy equipment was brought in to help clear the way through a 1.5-mile-long tunnel and reach the workers, who have been out of contact since the flood.

Authorities fear many more people are dead and were searching for bodies downstream using boats. They also walked along riverbanks and used binoculars to scan for bodies that might have been washed downstream.

UAB removes Wallace’s name from campus athletic center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of segregation.