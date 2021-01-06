Number of dead migrants in Arizona is highest in decade
PHOENIX — A project that maps the bodies of border crossers recovered from Arizona’s inhospitable deserts, valleys and mountains said it documented 227 deaths in 2020, the highest in a decade after the hottest, driest summer in state history.
The previous annual high mapped by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson and the nonprofit Humane Borders was 224 migrant deaths in 2010.
Enforcement efforts in California and Texas over the years have pushed migrants into dangerous terrain in Arizona without easy access to food and water. Humanitarian groups like No More Deaths leave water jugs and other provisions in remote parts of southern Arizona in hope of saving lives in a region where nearly 3,400 migrant deaths have been documented since 2004.
Despite the increase in deaths, U.S. Border Patrol apprehension figures suggest that the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in Arizona has actually fallen by almost 50% over 10 years.
More than 40 feared dead in capsizing on Congolese lake
BENI, Congo — Authorities in eastern Congo fear more than 40 people are dead after a motorized wooden boat capsized on Lake Kivu overnight, officials said Wednesday.
The boat was headed toward the regional capital of Goma when it sank near Kalehe in South Kivu province.
Three bodies have been recovered and more than 40 other people are still missing, according to Delphin Birimbi, head of a civil society group in Kalehe. Authorities also said that 56 people had been rescued.
Eastern Congo has long been plagued by disastrous boat accidents since vessels are often overloaded with passengers and cargo. Road networks in the country’s far east are poor and often under the control of armed groups. so many choose to travel by water despite the risks of drowning.
Birimbi said the vessel that sank should not have had more than 100 people aboard it.
“The pirogue was intended to transport freight and not people,” he said.
Huge treatment plant for nuclear waste nearly ready
SPOKANE, Wash. — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive waste left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday.
The so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons.
The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.
Cuomo plans another push to legalize marijuana in N.Y. state
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for the legalization and regulation of marijuana for recreational use by adults, his third attempt in as many years to get the drug fully legalized in the state.
Cuomo, a Democrat, announced his proposal Wednesday as part of his upcoming state of the state agenda for the year.
Cuomo pointed to growing acceptance of legalization in the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, Maine and most recently, New Jersey.
The proposal calls for the creation of an office of cannabis management that would oversee recreational use as well as existing medical use.
It also would offer licensing opportunities for those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by law enforcement efforts against marijuana to become entrepreneurs in the new recreational market.
Cuomo’s latest legalization proposal follows unsuccessful attempts in 2019 and 2020 to fully legalize marijuana. Democrats won a vetoproof supermajority in November — and supporters hope legalization will gain momentum.
— From wire reports