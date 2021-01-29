Business briefs: Consumer spending; pending home sales report; Belk to file for bankruptcy

Consumers slowed their spending
- by 0.2% in December, cutting back for a second straight month in a worrisome sign for an economy struggling under the weight of a still out-of-control pandemic. The decline reported Friday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop in November. Friday’s report from the government also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, rose a modest 0.6% after two months of declines.
- The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth straight month, but it was still a record high for December. The
National Association of Realtors
- ‘ index of
pending home sales
- dipped 0.3% to 125.5 in December, an all-time high, according to the Friday report. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings last month rose 21.4% over December 2019.
Belk
- , the North Carolina-based department store chain that has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday that it plans
to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- . The chain’s owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners, said in a news release that Belk will continue with “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy. Sycamore Partners said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February.
The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, N.C., by William Henry Belk in 1888. Three generations of the Belk family led the company to become the biggest family-owned department store chain in the country by 2015, when the family sold it for $3 billion. Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states, including 18 stores in Virginia. It once had four stores in the Richmond market for a couple of years until 1998, when the chain sold those locations to Dillard’s.
- The
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
- released new
workplace guidelines
- Friday that signaled a more proactive approach to protecting workers from the coronavirus. The new guidance seeks to protect all types of workers, not just ones who are deemed to be at higher risk of contracting the virus depending on where they work. It also asks employers to shield workers from retaliation if they complain about conditions and sets up ways for them to voice complaints anonymously. And it wants employers to give workers a bigger say in developing safety protocols. Much of the guidelines released Friday are similar to ones from the Trump administration.
