Business briefs: Consumer spending; pending home sales report; Belk to file for bankruptcy

The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, N.C., by William Henry Belk in 1888. Three generations of the Belk family led the company to become the biggest family-owned department store chain in the country by 2015, when the family sold it for $3 billion. Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states, including 18 stores in Virginia. It once had four stores in the Richmond market for a couple of years until 1998, when the chain sold those locations to Dillard’s.