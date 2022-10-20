High school notes: Wise's move gives St. Christopher's quite a scorer in soccer

BOYS SOCCER

Wise's move gives St. Christopher's quite a scorer

Wes Wise tried out at goalkeeper as a freshman on the varsity soccer team at St. Christopher’s.

With Wise’s athleticism and other keepers in the program, Saints coach Jay Wood had another idea.

“He’s the classic best athlete playing in the goal,” Wood said. “We thought, listen, it’s probably good to try the field.”

Wood said Wise played goalkeeper and striker on the Saints’ JV team. The transition to the field was cemented during his sophomore year in the fall of 2020. While there were no games because of COVID, Wise stood out in a few intrasquad scrimmages.

“That was when we said, ‘Wow, this guy is special,’” Wood said. “It was clear.”

Wise’s move has revealed quite a scorer. After scoring nine goals with 23 assists in the modified COVID spring season in 2021 and last season, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound senior has poured in 23 goals and has five assists in his 14 games this season for St. Christopher’s, which is 12-0-3 and the top-ranked team in VISAA Division I.

Wise, who carries a 4.0 GPA, will play in college at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa.

“First of all, he’s just an incredible young man,” Wood said. “He is the sort of athlete every coach would want on his team, and he makes his team better. He’s got a positive attitude. He trains really hard in the offseason, and he trains hard in the season as well. He just is continually improving.

“I just think his improvement technically and tactically as a striker has really been remarkable.”

While Wise has fueled St. Christopher’s on the offensive end, the Saints haven’t allowed more than two goals (three times). Keeper Rex Alphen, who is in Wise’s class and made the varsity as a freshman, now is a 6-5 senior who is going to Bucknell.

Wood sees a lot of parity and expects the VISAA state tournament to be interesting. St. Christopher’s has beaten and tied No. 2 Trinity Episcopal (2-1, 2-2), beaten No. 3 Collegiate (3-1), and tied No. 7 Benedictine (2-2).

St. Christopher’s and Collegiate meet again Tuesday at City Stadium at 7 p.m.

“I think we’re a good team, but I don’t feel we have been a dominant team where we’re just smoking folks,” Wood said. “… I think we are a scrappy team, and we fight well.

“I really think this year there are a bunch of [good] teams. If you’re the eighth-seeded team, you’re going to give whoever is the top seed a handful.”

FOOTBALL

Hermitage’s Coney a game-time decision

Hermitage running back and linebacker Jeremiah Coney, the reigning Region 5C offensive player of the year who is verbally committed to Appalachian State, will be a game-time decision for the No. 8-ranked Panthers’ game Friday at Mills Godwin (3-4), said Hermitage head coach Timothy Jean-Pierre.

One of the area’s leading rushers, Coney suffered a “light AC joint injury” in Friday’s 28-14 win over previously undefeated No. 9 Douglas Freeman (6-1) that caused him to leave the game after amassing 65 yards on seven carries. Jean-Pierre said the injury is not serious but could sideline Coney on Friday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Catherine’s Wood reaches milestone