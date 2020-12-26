National and World Briefs

Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in country’s east. In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli, a campaign that collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-supported government. Turkey deployed hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to back up its Libyan allies.

The two sides signed a nationwide, U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal in October that included an exchange of all war prisoners.

Four arrested in Mexico crash that killed 2 political figures

MEXICO CITY — Four people have been arrested in the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday.

The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people.