National and World Briefs

3 U.N. peacekeepers are killed in Central African Republic
BANGUI, Central African Republic — Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded in Central African Republic in attacks Friday by armed combatants, the spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general said.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks in Dekoua, Kemo Prefecture and Bakouma ahead of Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections, according to a statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, the statement said, calling on authorities in Central African Republic to investigate the “heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.”
The U.N. retook the town of Bambari earlier last week from rebels who had seized it Tuesday.
Libya’s rivals swap prisoners as part of cease-fire accord
CAIRO — Libya’s rival leaders kicked off a U.N.-brokered prisoner exchange, United Nations and Libyan officials said Saturday, as part of a preliminary cease-fire agreement between the warring Libyan groups.
The exchange of a first batch of prisoners took place Friday in the southwestern village of al-Shwayrif, according to the U.N. Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL.
Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in country’s east. In April 2019, east-based commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli, a campaign that collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-supported government. Turkey deployed hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to back up its Libyan allies.
The two sides signed a nationwide, U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal in October that included an exchange of all war prisoners.
Four arrested in Mexico crash that killed 2 political figures
MEXICO CITY — Four people have been arrested in the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday.
The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people.
The Puebla state prosecutor’s office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another’s property and false testimony.
The crash prompted political suspicion because Moreno Valle was a rising figure in the opposition National Action Party, which had governed Mexico from 2000 to 2012..That party went on to lose the state election held to replace Alonso.
Israeli jets strike Gaza Strip after militants fire rockets
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft struck several sites in the Gaza Strip early Saturday after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward southern Israel.
The airstrike targets included rocket manufacturing facility and training and military posts belonging to Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, according to the military.
Palestinian media reported that the airstrikes shattered windows in east Gaza City. There were no reports of casualties.
The rockets fired on Friday were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. No Palestinian group in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm.
Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.
Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel and countless rounds of smaller skirmishes, maintains an unofficial cease-fire with Israel.