National and World Briefs

People assembled in downtown Sao Paulo calling for the removal of Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria, who has said state residents would be required to take a vaccine, likely the one being developed by Chinese drug company Sinovac and the local Butantan Institute.

The CoronaVac, as it is being called, has been a prime target for skepticism from Bolsonaro and others, with the president saying Brazilians will not be guinea pigs to the Chinese.

A PoderData poll last week said the percentage of Brazilians who say they would take a coronavirus vaccine dropped to 63% in October from 85% four months earlier.

Trump aide apologizes for going on Russian TV

Scott Atlas, a coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, apologized Sunday after appearing on Russian state TV.

Atlas appeared on RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which the U.S. government designates as a propaganda outlet.

“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas tweeted. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”