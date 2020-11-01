National and World Briefs

Thousands protest amid Belarus crackdown
KYIV, Ukraine — Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the capital to demand the resignation of the country’s longtime president for the 13th straight Sunday and encountered police using stun grenades to break up the crowds and firing warning shots from what authorities said were “non-lethal weapons.”
Up to 20,000 people took part in the rally, the Visana human rights center estimated. Large crowds gathered in the eastern part of Minsk headed toward Kurapaty, a wooded area on the city’s outskirts where over 200,000 people were executed by Soviet secret police during Stalinist-era purges.
The crowds directed chants of “Go away!” at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in an Aug. 9 election that is widely seen as rigged. The Belarusian Interior Ministry threatened to use firearms against the rallygoers “if need be.”
On Sunday, police acknowledged officers fired several warning shots into the air during the demonstration in Minsk.
Protests back Brazil leader in anti-vaccine stance
SAO PAULO — Small groups of protesters gathered on Sunday to demonstrate against any mandate for the taking of a coronavirus vaccine, supporting a rejection campaign encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro.
People assembled in downtown Sao Paulo calling for the removal of Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria, who has said state residents would be required to take a vaccine, likely the one being developed by Chinese drug company Sinovac and the local Butantan Institute.
The CoronaVac, as it is being called, has been a prime target for skepticism from Bolsonaro and others, with the president saying Brazilians will not be guinea pigs to the Chinese.
A PoderData poll last week said the percentage of Brazilians who say they would take a coronavirus vaccine dropped to 63% in October from 85% four months earlier.
Trump aide apologizes for going on Russian TV
Scott Atlas, a coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, apologized Sunday after appearing on Russian state TV.
Atlas appeared on RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which the U.S. government designates as a propaganda outlet.
“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas tweeted. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”
Atlas said in the appearance that the U.S. was rounding the corner on the pandemic, despite record numbers of cases in recent days as well as routinely approaching 1,000 deaths a day. Atlas also criticized restrictions and lockdowns that are “killing people.”
Georgia ruling party wins parliamentary elections
TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia’s ruling party won the ex-Soviet nation’s highly contested parliamentary election, according to preliminary results announced Sunday that the opposition refused to recognize as valid and used to call for protests, saying they were manipulated.
With more than 99% of ballots counted, the Georgian Dream party had received 48.1% of the vote in Saturday’s election, according to the website of Georgia’s Central Election Commission. The biggest opposition alliance, led by the United National Movement party, got 27.1%.
Irakli Kobahidze, Georgian Dream’s executive secretary, said the party won enough seats in the 150-seat parliament to form a government.
But the opposition claimed the election was rigged and refused to recognize the results.
