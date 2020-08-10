Key Trump speech to be at White House or Gettysburg
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield, as he searched for a symbolic substitute for his virus-scuttled plans for an arena celebration.
“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations — The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.,” Trump tweeted Monday.
He added that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.
Protester killed in clashes as Belarus vote disputed
MINSK, Belarus — A protester died amid clashes between police and thousands of people gathered for a second straight night Monday in Belarus after official results from weekend elections — dismissed by the opposition as a sham — gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote, while opposition challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya got 10%. Tsikhanouskaya submitted a formal request for a recount to the Central Election Commission.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the election was not “free and fair” and added: “We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters.”
Puerto Rico court to hear suits on botched vote
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Amid an unprecedented electoral debacle, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico said Monday that it will evaluate claims filed by two candidates from opposing political parties who were calling for all the votes cast at Sunday’s suspended primary election to be counted immediately.
The joint lawsuits from the two gubernatorial candidates seek to challenge an emergency order from the elections commission of Puerto Rico to keep ballot boxes sealed and voting machines shut down until this coming Sunday.
The primary was suspended on Sunday afternoon after what elections commission President Juan Ernesto Davila said was a delay in printing ballots.
Gov. Wanda Vazquez said delivering the voting materials was the responsibility of the elections commission and called for Davila to resign.
Record number of early ballots cast in Vt. primary
A record number of people have voted early in the Vermont primary and more ballots are expected to be turned in before polling places close on Tuesday, the state’s Secretary of State Jim Condos said.
Condos said Monday that more than 104,000 voters have already cast their ballots. Among the races that are being decided are primary contests for governor, lieutenant governor, the U.S. House and many legislative races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.