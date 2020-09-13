National and World Briefs

TikTok spurns Microsoft, chooses Oracle as suitor
The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal.
Microsoft announced Sunday that its bid to buy TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.
Microsoft said on Sunday that TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”
The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk.
Walmart had planned to partner with Microsoft on the deal. It’s not clear if Walmart is still interested. Oracle has declined to comment.
TikTok also declined comment Sunday.
USPS barred from sending voter data in Colorado
DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service on Sunday asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit Saturday against the Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Denver postmaster to stop delivery of the flyers, which are being distributed nationally, to Colorado voters.
U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday stopping the mailings. “The notice, if distributed, will sow confusion amongst voters by delivering a contradictory message,” Martinez wrote.
The USPS mailer tells voters they must request a mail-in ballot for the November elections. In Colorado, every registered voter receives a mail ballot.
The mailer also recommends that voters mail back their ballots at least a week before Election Day, Nov. 3. Griswold argued that could make people believe they must mail their ballot in, but voters in Colorado can mail their ballots, drop them off at drop boxes or voting service centers, or vote in person.
Israel to enter another lockdown as virus surges
Israel’s Cabinet voted to impose a second nationwide lockdown starting Friday to try to tamp down a raging coronavirus outbreak, brushing aside appeals from a business world warning of economic strangulation and the powerful ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
Ministers voted on Sunday to strictly limit movement, gatherings and economic activity for at least three weeks.
Health experts “raised a red flag,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose emergency coalition government was formed in May expressly to tackle the health emergency.
The original lockdown was imposed in March. But since late May, infections have surged ninefold and deaths have quadrupled. Nearly one-fifth of the labor force remains out of work even though most of the economy has been open for months.
Mali’s junta has agreed to transition government
BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s military junta, which staged a coup last month, agreed Saturday to an 18-month transition government led by a military or civilian leader that would pave the way to elections.
Three days of consultations with leaders of political and civil society groups laid out a charter for the transition. The president and vice president will be chosen by a group of people appointed by the junta, a spokesman said.
