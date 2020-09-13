National and World Briefs

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service on Sunday asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit Saturday against the Postal Service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Denver postmaster to stop delivery of the flyers, which are being distributed nationally, to Colorado voters.

U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday stopping the mailings. “The notice, if distributed, will sow confusion amongst voters by delivering a contradictory message,” Martinez wrote.

The USPS mailer tells voters they must request a mail-in ballot for the November elections. In Colorado, every registered voter receives a mail ballot.

The mailer also recommends that voters mail back their ballots at least a week before Election Day, Nov. 3. Griswold argued that could make people believe they must mail their ballot in, but voters in Colorado can mail their ballots, drop them off at drop boxes or voting service centers, or vote in person.

