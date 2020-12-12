National and World Briefs

Driver arrested after car hits Manhattan protesters

NEW YORK — A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six, has been charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court later, police said. Bystander video showed a black BMW sedan accelerating as protesters gathered around the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday near 39th Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan. Protester Sofia Vickerman, of Denver, said people and a bicycle were tossed in the air.

Six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that officials said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The protest march started in Times Square and was aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey.

Talks between Britain, EU ‘remain very difficult’

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Talks were still underway in Brussels over the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but they “remain very difficult,” according to sources close to British negotiating circles on Saturday evening.