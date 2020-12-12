National and World Briefs

Driver arrested after car hits Manhattan protesters
NEW YORK — A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six, has been charged with reckless endangerment, police said.
Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court later, police said. Bystander video showed a black BMW sedan accelerating as protesters gathered around the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday near 39th Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan. Protester Sofia Vickerman, of Denver, said people and a bicycle were tossed in the air.
Six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that officials said did not appear to be life-threatening.
The protest march started in Times Square and was aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey.
Talks between Britain, EU ‘remain very difficult’
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Talks were still underway in Brussels over the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but they “remain very difficult,” according to sources close to British negotiating circles on Saturday evening.
Time was running out on a self-imposed deadline of Sunday, when the two sides are expected to decide whether to proceed with talks or to accept a no-deal Brexit, an outcome once considered only a remote possibility.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak on Sunday, the sources said. The British prime minister’s position remains the same, that “any deal must be fair and respect the principles of sovereignty and control,” according to the sources.
Britain left the EU at the end of January but remains in a transition period until the end of the year. If no deal governing relations is clinched by then, the harshest of tariffs will be instated and cumbersome customs checks will slow down business on both sides.
Doctor: Biden’s fractured foot is healing as expected
PHILADELPHIA — President-elect Joe Biden’s fractured foot is healing, his doctor said Saturday.
Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image. His doctor, in a statement after the visit, said the small fracture was “healing as expected.”
“Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, of the GW Medical Faculty Associates. “No more extensive injury was identified.”
The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a limp.
Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which this week is expected to include a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections.
Pompeo tweets support for Hong Kong activist
HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old Hong Kong media tycoon and advocate for democracy, was denied bail Saturday after being charged the previous day under the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new national security law.
Lai faces a charge of collusion with foreign elements to endanger national security, apparently for tweets he made and interviews or commentaries he did with foreign media.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Saturday morning Asia time that Hong Kong’s security law “makes a mockery of justice.” He called for Lai’s release, saying his only crime is speaking the truth about China’s authoritarian Communist Party government.
