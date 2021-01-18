National and World Briefs

Fitaihi, 56, who founded a prominent hospital in the kingdom, was sentenced in December to six years in prison. The appeals court, which handed down its decision Thursday, reduced his sentence by half, meaning Fitaihi will serve no prison time. But he and seven family members remain under a travel ban with their assets frozen by the Saudi government, according to a son, Ahmed Fitaihi, who lives in the U.S.

Fitaihi was arrested in November 2017. Human rights groups said the charges against him — which included illegally obtaining U.S. citizenship — were political.

Former Florida COVID-19 data manager is freed on bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge agreed to release Rebekah Jones, the state’s former COVID-19 data manager, on $2,500 bond on Monday after she was arrested by Florida law enforcement agents on a charge of illegally accessing a computer system.

As conditions for her release, she is not allowed to access state computer systems or use any of the information she allegedly downloaded. Jones was the principal force behind the state’s coronavirus dashboard in the early days of the pandemic. In May, she was fired from her post at the Florida Department of Health, where she was manager of Geographic Information Systems.

She said she was fired because she refused to fudge figures about the virus. The state says she was fired for insubordination.