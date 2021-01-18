National and World Briefs

Trump ending presidency with 34% approval rating
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 34% in a Gallup poll released Monday, the low point of a presidency that already had the weakest average approval rating of any of his predecessors since the survey began in the 1940s.
The new Gallup numbers, based on a poll that began just before the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, show Trump’s approval rating falling 12 percentage points since before the Nov. 3 election.
Trump’s final approval rating of 34% is the same received by Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter in their final Gallup polls. Truman was the lowest at 32%. President Barack Obama left office with a 59% rating.
Trump’s average rating across his term, 41.1%, is the lowest measured by Gallup — 4 percentage points lower than Truman’s.
The Gallup poll is based on telephone interviews of 1,023 adults conducted Jan. 4-15, 2021, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
Pelosi demands halt to naming GOP operative to NSA
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., demanded that the Defense Department halt plans to install a Republican operative as the top lawyer at the National Security Agency in the closing hours of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The appointment of Michael Ellis as NSA general counsel is “highly suspect,” Pelosi told Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a letter dated Jan. 17 and released on Monday.
“The efforts to install him or ‘burrow’ him into a highly sensitive intelligence position 72 hours prior to the beginning of a new administration manifest a disturbing disregard for our national security,” Pelosi wrote.
Pelosi also requested that the Pentagon’s inspector general open an investigation into the selection process for the post.
Ellis is a former Intelligence Committee aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, who led a campaign to portray Trump as the victim of a “deep state” cabal in the FBI and intelligence agencies. The Washington Post reported the incoming Biden administration could transfer Ellis from the NSA counsel’s position, but he would still have the protection of a civil service job in the intelligence agency, making it hard to fire him.
Saudi appeals court upholds conviction of U.S. citizen
An appeals court in Saudi Arabia has upheld the conviction of Walid Fitaihi, a doctor who holds dual U.S. and Saudi nationality, on charges that included “disobedience” against the kingdom’s rulers, according to a statement Monday from the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group that has advocated on Fitaihi’s behalf.
Fitaihi, 56, who founded a prominent hospital in the kingdom, was sentenced in December to six years in prison. The appeals court, which handed down its decision Thursday, reduced his sentence by half, meaning Fitaihi will serve no prison time. But he and seven family members remain under a travel ban with their assets frozen by the Saudi government, according to a son, Ahmed Fitaihi, who lives in the U.S.
Fitaihi was arrested in November 2017. Human rights groups said the charges against him — which included illegally obtaining U.S. citizenship — were political.
Former Florida COVID-19 data manager is freed on bond
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge agreed to release Rebekah Jones, the state’s former COVID-19 data manager, on $2,500 bond on Monday after she was arrested by Florida law enforcement agents on a charge of illegally accessing a computer system.
As conditions for her release, she is not allowed to access state computer systems or use any of the information she allegedly downloaded. Jones was the principal force behind the state’s coronavirus dashboard in the early days of the pandemic. In May, she was fired from her post at the Florida Department of Health, where she was manager of Geographic Information Systems.
She said she was fired because she refused to fudge figures about the virus. The state says she was fired for insubordination.
— From wire reports