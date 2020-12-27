National and World Briefs

One killed, 5 hurt in shooting during video filming in Mass.
LYNN, Mass. — Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday.
Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man died and one was in critical condition.
The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said.
Details on the nature of the music video, including the artist, weren’t available Sunday.
Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation was continuing.
Turkish lawmakers OK law to monitor civil society groups
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association.
Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations, included in the bill on “Preventing Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction,” allow the annual inspection of nongovernmental organizations, ostensibly to combat terrorism financing.
The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order. It also allows courts to block access to online donation campaigns without permits.
The bill, proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, passed with the votes of the party and its nationalist allies.
Nearly 680 civil society groups signed a declaration against the bill, saying it was unconstitutional and would limit their ability to raise funds and organize while putting them under ministry pressure.
“Turkish prosecutors regularly open terrorism investigations into people for peacefully exercising rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement before the vote.
Hurricane-force winds batter parts of Britain and France
LONDON — Hurricane-force winds reaching up to 106 mph and heavy rainstorms battered parts of Britain on Sunday, disrupting train services and stranding drivers in floodwaters.
The Isle of Wight saw Storm Bella’s strongest gusts hit 106 mph, while parts of the south coast of England and north Wales also saw gusts of around 80 mph. Flooding on the tracks caused train cancellations and delays in southern England, and a main train line into London was blocked by a fallen tree.
In Wales, Western Power said the storm caused power cuts for 21,000 homes. Most of the services were restored Sunday but 1,700 homes still had no power supply.
Some 1,000 people had to be evacuated from a flooded caravan park in Northampton on Christmas Day as heavy rain flooded the site. Severe flood warnings indicating a potential threat to life remain in the area.
Across the Channel, nearly all of France was under a storm warning Sunday, with winds up to 90 mph registered at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and heavy rains and gusts lashing the Atlantic coast, according to the national weather service and utility services.
The storms have knocked out electricity for at least 12,000 homes in Brittany, Normandy and other northern French regions.
Workers install 192 crystals on New Year’s ball in N.Y.
NEW YORK — Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.
The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.