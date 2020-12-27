National and World Briefs

The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order. It also allows courts to block access to online donation campaigns without permits.

The bill, proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, passed with the votes of the party and its nationalist allies.

Nearly 680 civil society groups signed a declaration against the bill, saying it was unconstitutional and would limit their ability to raise funds and organize while putting them under ministry pressure.

“Turkish prosecutors regularly open terrorism investigations into people for peacefully exercising rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement before the vote.

Hurricane-force winds batter parts of Britain and France

LONDON — Hurricane-force winds reaching up to 106 mph and heavy rainstorms battered parts of Britain on Sunday, disrupting train services and stranding drivers in floodwaters.