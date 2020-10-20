National and World briefs

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now or DAWN, the rights organization that Khashoggi founded.

Khashoggi disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, seeking documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz, a Turkish national who was waiting outside. He never emerged.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. His body has not been found. Turkey apparently had the consulate bugged and shared audio of the killing with the CIA, among others.

Marine general dismissed after alleged racial slur

A two-star general who oversaw Marine forces in Africa and Europe was relieved of his command, the Marine Corps said Tuesday, following allegations that he used a racial slur while speaking with subordinates.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was relieved “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the service said in a statement, just three months after he assumed the role.