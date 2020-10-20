National and World briefs

White House adding disqualifiers to asylum
SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration announced Tuesday that asylum-seekers will lose their bids if they are convicted of driving under the influence or committing crimes to support gangs.
The rule, which takes effect Nov. 20, is the latest in a slew of measures to make asylum more difficult to obtain. The immediate impact will be muted by a temporary pandemic-related ban on asylum introduced in March that calls for people who enter the country illegally to be expelled on health grounds.
While asylum has long been denied to people convicted of “particularly serious crimes,” the new rule adds crimes that would be disqualifying. They include convictions for domestic violence — whether a felony or misdemeanor — assault or battery, re-entering the country illegally, identity theft, public benefits fraud, immigrant smuggling and driving under the influence.
Family of slain Saudi journalist sues prince
WASHINGTON — The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering Khashoggi’s execution in order to silence the high-profile government critic.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now or DAWN, the rights organization that Khashoggi founded.
Khashoggi disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, seeking documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz, a Turkish national who was waiting outside. He never emerged.
Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. His body has not been found. Turkey apparently had the consulate bugged and shared audio of the killing with the CIA, among others.
Marine general dismissed after alleged racial slur
A two-star general who oversaw Marine forces in Africa and Europe was relieved of his command, the Marine Corps said Tuesday, following allegations that he used a racial slur while speaking with subordinates.
Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was relieved “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the service said in a statement, just three months after he assumed the role.
Neary allegedly used a racial slur around subordinates at the Marine Forces Europe and Africa headquarters in Boeblingen, Germany in August, said Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a Marine Corps spokesman.
Navy fighter pilot ejects safely before Calif. crash
LOS ANGELES — A Navy fighter pilot ejected safely from a jet before it crashed late Tuesday morning in California, authorities said.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet from the Lemoore Naval Air Station crashed during a training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in eastern Kern County, according to a statement.
— From wire reports