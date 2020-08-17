National and World Briefs

White House imposes new curbs on China’s Huawei
The White House said Monday that it is imposing another round of restrictions on China’s Huawei as President Donald Trump renewed accusations that the company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying.
“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,” Trump told Fox News on Monday. “And any country that uses it, we’re not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence.”
The Commerce Department’s new rules, rolled out Monday, will further block Huawei from accessing chip technology. Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google’s music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May.
Huawei denies accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying. Chinese officials have accused Washington of using national security as an excuse to stop a competitor to U.S. tech industries.
Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Utah’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, an elections official said Monday.
State Elections Director Justin Lee said his office has verified that West’s campaign gathered the 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.
West has so far qualified in several states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.
First U.S. virus cases found in mink at two Utah farms
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials on Monday confirmed the first U.S. cases of mink infected with the coronavirus following outbreaks in Europe.
Five infected mink have been identified at two large farms in Utah, the Department of Agriculture announced. Testing began after the farms reported unusually high mortality rates among the small animals raised for their fur prized in coats and other clothing.
The Utah mink farms have also reported cases among workers. Infected humans can spread the virus to animals during close contact, but there is no current evidence that animals spread the disease to humans, authorities said. Officials are investigating how the disease spread to the farms.
Detroit priest who says he was defamed awarded $125K
DETROIT — A Detroit priest who said he was defamed by a police officer in an investigation of alleged sexual abuse has settled a lawsuit against her for $125,000.
The Rev. Eduard Perrone said he doesn’t care about the money but wants to be reinstated at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, known as Assumption Grotto, a Catholic church he had led for 25 years until he was removed by the Detroit Archdiocese in 2019.
A former altar boy accused Perrone of assaulting him decades ago, according to a report by Nancy LePage, a Macomb County sheriff’s detective who specializes in child sex crimes. Perrone, 72, denied the allegation and hasn’t been charged with a crime. He filed a lawsuit against LePage, saying she defamed him.
The county recently settled it for $125,000 after a panel of lawyers reviewed the case.
Texas suspect gives up after 3 officers injured in shootout
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 16-hour hostage situation and exchange of gunfire that left three police officers injured ended calmly Monday morning when the suspect and his mother walked out of a home near Austin, Texas.
Police said the suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Taylor, would be charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public officer and three charges of kidnapping.
Taylor first released his brother, sister and a family pet, and he and his mother left the house peacefully at around 9 a.m. Monday, police said. Two of the injured officers were treated and released; a third was in stable condition at a hospital.
