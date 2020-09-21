National and World Briefs

The report by the Office of Inspector General did not identify who made the decision to shorten the 2020 census from the end of October to the end of September, but it said bureau officials confirm it was not made by them.

So far, more than 95% of households had been counted. The Census Bureau has a goal of reaching 99% of households.

The bureau doesn’t have a plan if it doesn’t reach that 99% goal, the Inspector General report said, and the sped-up data processing plan after field operations end “poses a myriad of risks to accuracy and completeness.”

Climate change skeptic tapped for NOAA post

WASHINGTON — The White House has tapped Ryan Maue, a meteorologist who has challenged connections between extreme weather and climate change, to serve as the new chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Two NOAA officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the personnel move, confirmed the appointment is in process.