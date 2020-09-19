National and World Briefs

Navalny expects long poisoning recovery
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he’s on a clear road to recovery, “although not a short one,” and thanked his doctors in Germany in an Instagram post on Saturday.
A month after falling sick on a plane bound for Moscow from a campaign trip in Siberia, poisoned with what Germany identified as the weapons-grade nerve agent Novichok, Navalny said he can now identify people and remember words. But he can’t yet perform tasks such as using his phone or pouring himself a glass of water.
“Not long ago, I didn’t recognize people and didn’t understand how to talk,” Navalny said. “I also did not know how to express my despair and therefore simply kept silent.”
Navalny, who has built a following of millions with online videos exposing high-level corruption in Russia, returned to social media on Tuesday with a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, flanked by his wife and children. He joked that breathing on one’s own is “a surprising process, underestimated by many.”
His allies said Navalny, 44, planned to return to Russia.
Iran vows to avenge U.S. killing of general
TEHRAN, Iran — The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Saturday to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.
The guard’s website quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.”
President Donald Trump warned last week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, tweeting that “if they hit us in any way, any form, written instructions already done we’re going to hit them 1000 times harder.”
The president’s warning came in response to a report that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing at Baghdad’s airport at the beginning of the year.
‘Limited’ safety steps blamed in Ala. fire
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A fire that killed eight people and did more than $500,000 damage at an Alabama marina started accidentally but was worsened by the marina’s “limited fire safety practices,” according to a federal report.
The National Transportation Safety Board, in a report released this month, said the Jan. 27 fire started near the electrical panel of a houseboat named Dixie Delight at the Jackson County Park Marina in Scottsboro.
The fire spread quickly because of the abundance of combustible lawn furniture and propane cylinders for barbecue grills on the dock and boat decks.
Inventor of Gore-Tex fabric dies at 83
NEWARK, Del.— Robert W. Gore, whose invention of what created the breathable-yet-waterproof fabric known as Gore-Tex revolutionized outdoor wear and helped spawn uses in numerous other fields, has died. He was 83.
Gore, who was president of W.L. Gore & Associates for almost 25 years and company chairman for 30 years, died on Thursday at a family home in Maryland following a prolonged illness, company spokesperson Amy Calhoun confirmed Saturday.
Gore discovered a new form of a polymer in 1969 at a company lab in Newark, Del. The membrane within Gore-Tex fabric has billions of pores that are smaller than water droplets, leading to waterproof but breathable raincoats, shoes and other clothing.
The patents ultimately led to countless other uses with medical devices, guitar strings and in space travel, the company said.
