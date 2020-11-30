National and World Briefs

S.C. officials say they can’t get drugs by Friday execution

COLUMBIA, S.C.— South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay an execution scheduled for Friday because they won’t be able to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs.

An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wroteto the South Carolina Supreme Court last week that the agency cannot carry out the execution of Richard Bernard Moore due to the lack of drugs, which it has not had stocked since 2013.

Moore, 55, has spent nearly two decades on death row after his conviction for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County. He would be the first person executed in South Carolina in nearly a decade.

Four French officers charged in beating of Black producer

PARIS — Four French police officers were charged Monday with assaulting a Black music producer more than a week ago, an episode captured on video that has stunned the French public and shaken the government.

Michel Zecler, the 41-year-old producer, claims that the officers insulted him and used a clear racial epithet while they did so.