National and World Briefs

Iowa board certifies 6-vote GOP win in U.S. House race
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa officials on Monday certified a Republican candidate as the winner by six votes of an open seat in the U.S. House, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits.
If it withstands expected legal challenges, Miller-Meeks’ victory would amount to the closest U.S. House race since 1984 and the tightest in Iowa since 1916.
Navy to decommission ship damaged in suspected arson
SAN DIEGO— The Navy said Monday that it will decommission a warship docked off San Diego after suspected arson this summer caused extensive damage, making it too expensive to restore.
Fully repairing the USS Bonhomme Richard to war-fighting capabilities would cost $2.5 billion to $3 billion and take five to seven years, said Rear Adm. Eric H. Ver Hage of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center.
The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days in July and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. Decommissioning the ship will take nine months to a year and cost $30 million, Ver Hage said.
S.C. officials say they can’t get drugs by Friday execution
COLUMBIA, S.C.— South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay an execution scheduled for Friday because they won’t be able to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs.
An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wroteto the South Carolina Supreme Court last week that the agency cannot carry out the execution of Richard Bernard Moore due to the lack of drugs, which it has not had stocked since 2013.
Moore, 55, has spent nearly two decades on death row after his conviction for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County. He would be the first person executed in South Carolina in nearly a decade.
Four French officers charged in beating of Black producer
PARIS — Four French police officers were charged Monday with assaulting a Black music producer more than a week ago, an episode captured on video that has stunned the French public and shaken the government.
Michel Zecler, the 41-year-old producer, claims that the officers insulted him and used a clear racial epithet while they did so.
Dictionary companies choose same word of year: pandemic
NEW YORK — For the first time, two dictionary companies on Monday — Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com — declared the same word as their top word of the year: pandemic.
“The word pandemic is not just technical but has become general,” said Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster. “It’s probably the word by which we’ll refer to this period in the future.”
John Kelly, senior research editor at Dictionary.com, said the pandemic made us all worthy of watercooler chatter as our knowledge grew about aerosols, contact tracing, distancing and herd immunity, along with the intricacies of therapeutic drugs and vaccines.
“These were all part of a new shared vocabulary we needed to stay safe and informed. It’s incredible,” Kelly said.
— From wire reports