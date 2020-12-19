National and World briefs

“I was disappointed with the president’s comment. But I think we’ve come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia,” Romney said, adding that Trump may feel that criticizing Russia “reflects poorly on him.”

The attack targeted updates in widely used software from Austin, Texas-based SolarWinds Corp.

Feds remove some land from Alaska oil, gas lease sale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The federal Bureau of Land Management said it will remove nearly 750 square miles from its Jan. 6 oil and gas lease sale for a part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The agency said Friday it would begin taking bids Monday for the rest of the land.

The land available for purchase is in the refuge’s northernmost region. The land management agency had initially proposed to offer the vast majority of the plain to bidders, which would have encompassed about 2,500 square miles of the nearly 30,000-square-mile refuge.