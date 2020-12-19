National and World briefs

Trump returning to Georgia to back GOP Senate hopefuls
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump said he’s planning another visit to Georgia to stump for the two Republican candidates in the state’s Senate runoffs.
Trump announced on Twitter late Saturday that he would return on Jan. 4, the night before the election, to ask the state’s voters to support U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a pair of elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
It will be Trump’s second appearance for the candidates, after an earlier rally in Valdosta.
Russia ‘acted with impunity’ in hack on U.S., Romney says
Russia “acted with impunity” in enacting a massive, monthslong hack on U.S. federal agencies and private companies, and President Donald Trump has a “blind spot” about it, Sen. Mitt Romney said.
Speaking Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the Utah Republican said the action attributed to Russia “demands a response, and the response you’d expect to occur would be a cyber response.”
It’s unclear, though, if the U.S. has the capacity to do that on an appropriate scale, he said. Trump on Saturday contradicted top U.S. intelligence officials and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in suggesting the hack may have been the work of China.
“I was disappointed with the president’s comment. But I think we’ve come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia,” Romney said, adding that Trump may feel that criticizing Russia “reflects poorly on him.”
The attack targeted updates in widely used software from Austin, Texas-based SolarWinds Corp.
Feds remove some land from Alaska oil, gas lease sale
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The federal Bureau of Land Management said it will remove nearly 750 square miles from its Jan. 6 oil and gas lease sale for a part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The agency said Friday it would begin taking bids Monday for the rest of the land.
The land available for purchase is in the refuge’s northernmost region. The land management agency had initially proposed to offer the vast majority of the plain to bidders, which would have encompassed about 2,500 square miles of the nearly 30,000-square-mile refuge.
But the agency said it received substantive comments from Canadian officials, conservation groups, tribal organizations and others about how the coastal plain consists of much of the Porcupine caribou herd’s calving grounds. Concerns were also made on behalf of polar bears and birds in the area. The land no longer available for purchase is in the southeast portion of the coastal plain, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Mexican leader, Biden discuss issues related to migration
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he spoke with President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden.
“We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” López Obrador wrote in his social media accounts.
Biden’s transition team said the two discussed migration, apparently focusing on developing jobs and opportunities so that people won’t have to migrate.
