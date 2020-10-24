National and World Briefs

López, the mentor of current Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, is now likely to push for Maduro’s ouster from self-exile even as Guaidó struggles to make inroads against Maduro’s grip on power.

Few details were available about how López, a former mayor in the Caracas area, made his way to Colombia, the base for some anti-Maduro groups.

Guaidó, in a tweet, said López was in “international territory,” but did not elaborate. “Maduro, you don’t control anything,” Guaidó wrote, adding that the opposition had succeeded in “mocking your repressive system” by getting López out.

N.C. church’s buildings shut on virus fears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All United House of Prayer for All People buildings in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County were ordered closed Saturday over “grave concerns” about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 linked to the church.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said she ordered the buildings closed beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday after 121 confirmed cases of the virus and at least three deaths were linked to the church. A fourth death is under investigation, Harris said.