National and World Briefs

4 killed, 2 hurt in Outer Banks house fire
BUXTON, N.C. — Four people were killed and at least two others injured in a fire that damaged the homes of Coast Guard members on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, authorities said.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that the four people who died in Friday morning’s fire in Buxton were a Coast Guard member’s family.
“This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard,” said Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer.
The fire damaged multiple homes, displacing three other Guard members and their families.
Two people were taken to Outer Banks Hospital. Dare County officials didn’t immediately release the names of the victims.
“Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones,” said Drew Pearson, Dare County’s emergency management director.
Opposition figure flees Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Leopoldo López slipped across the border into Colombia on Saturday, political allies said, after more than a year inside the Spanish Embassy in Caracas following a failed plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.
López, the mentor of current Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, is now likely to push for Maduro’s ouster from self-exile even as Guaidó struggles to make inroads against Maduro’s grip on power.
Few details were available about how López, a former mayor in the Caracas area, made his way to Colombia, the base for some anti-Maduro groups.
Guaidó, in a tweet, said López was in “international territory,” but did not elaborate. “Maduro, you don’t control anything,” Guaidó wrote, adding that the opposition had succeeded in “mocking your repressive system” by getting López out.
N.C. church’s buildings shut on virus fears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All United House of Prayer for All People buildings in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County were ordered closed Saturday over “grave concerns” about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 linked to the church.
Health Director Gibbie Harris said she ordered the buildings closed beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday after 121 confirmed cases of the virus and at least three deaths were linked to the church. A fourth death is under investigation, Harris said.
The “abatement of an imminent hazard” order announced Saturday will remain in effect until midnight Nov. 5. Harris said church officials have not cooperated with the county.
Shooting by border agent kills 1 in Texas
LAREDO, Texas — A U.S. Border Patrol agent investigating suspected human smuggling in Texas fatally shot a person driving a vehicle carrying people believed to be in the country illegally, federal officials said Saturday.
Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the Webb County constable’s office stopped a semi in Laredo on Friday and found several people inside the trailer, a Customs spokesperson said.
Another semi then arrived, and law officers identified themselves and were approaching the tractor-trailer when the driver began moving in reverse, pinning a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle.
Other agents then opened fire, shooting the driver, who died at the scene. The injured agent was taken to a hospital, where he as treated and released Saturday. Officials said the shooting was under investigation.
— From wire reports