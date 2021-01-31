National and World Briefs

TSA workers get permission to enforce mask mandates
Transportation Security Administration workers are now authorized to stop anyone trying to fly without a mask.
Backing up the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask mandate issued Saturday for all public transit – planes, trains and buses – the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday gave enforcement authority to employees “at TSA screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation system,” read a Determination of a National Emergency signed by the department’s acting secretary, David Pekoske.
“The purpose of this Executive Order is to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely,” Pekoske said.
Also included in the CDC’s mask order, which takes effect Monday, are public boats, subways, taxis and ride-shares, plus inside airports and other transportation hubs.
Lincoln Project disavows co-founder after allegations
The Lincoln Project is condemning co-founder John Weaver in the wake of allegations that the longtime GOP strategist made unsolicited sexual overtures to several young men, including one who was 14 years old at the time he received sexual messages from Weaver.
“John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior,” the group said Sunday.
The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who oppose former President Donald Trump, rose to prominence last year as they campaigned against Trump and others who supported him. Weaver, 61, helped co-found the group.
The New York Times published a report Sunday based on interviews with 21 men who alleged that Weaver sent them unwanted provocative messages or solicited them for sex, often in exchange for the promise of professional help.
Weaver did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. Two weeks ago, he acknowledged the “inappropriate” messages in a statement to Axios and apologized, saying he had been closeted.
Pope declares day to honor ‘forgotten’ grandparents
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has established an annual date to honor grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often “forgotten” despite the wisdom they have to offer society.
Francis on Sunday announced that every year, on the fourth Sunday of July, the Roman Catholic Church will pay tribute to older adults who have “thoughts and words of wisdom” to offer. This year, Francis will celebrate a special Mass in honor of them on the evening of July 25, the Vatican said.
The pope, who is 84 and a frequent booster of grandparents in his remarks for their value to society, cited the “thoughts and words of wisdom” of older adults.
“Their voice is precious because they sing the praises of God and preserve the roots of peoples,” Francis said from the Apostolic Palace Library instead of from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to discourage crowds from gathering in the pandemic.
