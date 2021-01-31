National and World Briefs

“John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior,” the group said Sunday.

The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who oppose former President Donald Trump, rose to prominence last year as they campaigned against Trump and others who supported him. Weaver, 61, helped co-found the group.

The New York Times published a report Sunday based on interviews with 21 men who alleged that Weaver sent them unwanted provocative messages or solicited them for sex, often in exchange for the promise of professional help.

Weaver did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. Two weeks ago, he acknowledged the “inappropriate” messages in a statement to Axios and apologized, saying he had been closeted.

Pope declares day to honor ‘forgotten’ grandparents

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has established an annual date to honor grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often “forgotten” despite the wisdom they have to offer society.