National and World Briefs

U.S. pauses plan to vaccinate 40 prisoners at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be pausing the plan to give the vaccine to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.

Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention center prisoners. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.

The U.S. opened the center in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban. Those who remain include five men facing a trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

