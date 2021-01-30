National and World Briefs

U.S. pauses plan to vaccinate 40 prisoners at Guantanamo
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be pausing the plan to give the vaccine to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.
Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention center prisoners. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.
The U.S. opened the center in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban. Those who remain include five men facing a trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
2 Proud Boys members indicted in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Two members of the Proud Boys have been indicted for conspiracy and civil disorder for their roles in the pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, N.Y., and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, N.Y., were accused in the indictment of knocking down barricades on the Capitol grounds and stealing equipment from Capitol Police officers, according to a Justice Department statement. The charges were filed Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
The Proud Boys are white nationalists affiliated with extremists known for anti-Muslim, misogynistic and anti-Semitic rhetoric, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Pezzola and Pepe also face charges of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola faces additional charges including robbery and assault. Both were originally charged in a criminal complaint earlier this month.
Rivers breaking banks in Germany as more snow falls
BERLIN — Authorities in Germany warned of flooding in the west of the country Saturday as meltwater pushed rivers out of their banks.
Shipping was halted on the Rhine at Karlsruhe, and in Wissen southeast of Cologne, four men were rescued after their inflatable boat capsized in swollen rapids.
In Buedingen, east of Frankfurt, residents tried to salvage belongings from the mud swept in by a foot-high surge of water overnight.
Meanwhile, fresh snow disrupted rail traffic in large parts of northern Germany, cutting off connections to Bremen, Kiel and Luebeck overnight.
3 Turkish sailors left behind in pirate attack return home
ISTANBUL — Three Turkish sailors who were on board a cargo ship attacked by pirates off the West African coast have returned home. Fifteen kidnapped sailors remain missing, and one Azerbaijani crew member was killed during the attack.
The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked on Jan. 23, 100 nautical miles northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.
The three sailors, whom the pirates left aboard the ship, arrived in Istanbul early Saturday. On Thursday, the Istanbul-based Boden Maritime shipping company said the pirates had made contact and the 15 sailors were unhurt. The company did not say whether a ransom demand was made.
Israeli police use water cannon against protesters
JERUSALEM — Israeli police sprayed a crowd of protesters with a water cannon Saturday night as they tried to disperse demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation over corruption charges.
Temperatures were about 50 degrees Fahrenheit on a raw winter evening when the crowd was sprayed. The protesters have been gathering every week near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem for over seven months, but the use of water cannons is rare.
Police accused some protesters of unruly behavior.
— From wire reports