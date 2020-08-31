National and World Briefs

Bannon’s trial set for May in wall conspiracy case
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial in the spring on federal charges that he and three others defrauded donors to their crowdfunding campaign that sought money for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the judge overseeing their case said Monday.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres set the date for May 24 but cautioned that the schedule may have to shift as only a small number of courtrooms are equipped to handle trials during the pandemic.
Bannon is charged with defrauding donors in a private effort to raise money for Trump’s border wall.
Bannon, 66, and his co-defendants —Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea — raised more than $25 million from border-wall supporters on the promise that all donations would go directly to the cause, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.
Instead, federal prosecutors allege, they routed funds to a shell organization and disguised personal payments with doctored invoices.
Judge: Couple’s child born in England is U.S. citizen
ATLANTA — A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth, and ordered the State Department to issue a U.S. passport for her.
U.S. District Judge Michael Brown wrote in an order issued Thursday that the girl is not required to be biologically related to both of her U.S. citizen parents to be eligible for citizenship.
Derek Mize and Jonathan Gregg, both U.S. citizens, filed a lawsuit in July 2019 after the State Department refused to recognize their daughter Simone as a U.S. citizen. Simone was born in July 2018, three years after the couple got married.
India says China’s military made moves near border
SRINAGAR, India — India said Monday that its soldiers thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military near a disputed border in the Ladakh region months into the rival nations’ deadliest standoff in decades.
China’s military said it was taking “necessary actions in response,” without giving details. India and China fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce.
Consultant pleads guilty in illegal lobbying case
HONOLULU — An American consultant pleaded guilty Monday in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S.
Prosecutors said Nickie Mali Lum Davis failed to disclose to the federal government that the lobbying effort was done on behalf of a fugitive Malaysian financier who has been charged with conspiring to launder billions from the fund.
— From wire reports