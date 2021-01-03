National and World Briefs

Norway landslide death toll climbs as searchers push on
Norwegian rescuers have recovered six bodies at a village hit by a landslide on Wednesday, with four people still missing.
The latest two discoveries were made on Sunday in the wrecks of buildings in the same area as previous finds, Goran Syversen, head of the fire brigade operation, told reporters. Rescuers worked through the night and were still searching for survivors, he said.
The quick-clay slide happened about 12 miles north of Oslo and follows a month of record rainfall in the capital. About 1,000 people were evacuated from the area after the landslide devastated large parts of the village.
Such landslides are known to occur in Norway and neighboring Sweden when the quick clay common to some parts of Scandinavia fills with rainwater and turns to liquid, according to the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute. Several houses were carried out into the sea due to a similar slide in June. No one was injured in that event.
Businessman, 2 in family die when plane hits Mich. house
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.
The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife, Michele, and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
The family was returning home to Michigan from Georgia, according to the association.
Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, which is 40 miles northwest of Detroit, according to authorities.
David Compo’s term at the helm of the builder’s association ended Dec. 31.
Wis. city braces for charging decision on police shooting
KENOSHA, Wis. — The city of Kenosha is preparing for protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials said Sunday. A decision is expected within two weeks.
The safety efforts will include designation of a demonstration space, limitations on bus routes, road closures, curfew and protective fencing, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said.
Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting was captured on video and circulated online, fueling protests in Kenosha that caused millions of dollars in damage. An Illinois teen is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during one night of unrest.
Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.
