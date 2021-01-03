National and World Briefs

Norway landslide death toll climbs as searchers push on

Norwegian rescuers have recovered six bodies at a village hit by a landslide on Wednesday, with four people still missing.

The latest two discoveries were made on Sunday in the wrecks of buildings in the same area as previous finds, Goran Syversen, head of the fire brigade operation, told reporters. Rescuers worked through the night and were still searching for survivors, he said.

The quick-clay slide happened about 12 miles north of Oslo and follows a month of record rainfall in the capital. About 1,000 people were evacuated from the area after the landslide devastated large parts of the village.

Such landslides are known to occur in Norway and neighboring Sweden when the quick clay common to some parts of Scandinavia fills with rainwater and turns to liquid, according to the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute. Several houses were carried out into the sea due to a similar slide in June. No one was injured in that event.

