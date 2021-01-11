National and World Briefs

Supreme Court won’t fast-track Trump vote challenges
WASHINGTON — As expected, the Supreme Court refused Monday to fast-track a batch of challenges to the presidential election filed by President Donald Trump and his allies.
The rejections came without comment or noted dissent, and were formal notifications of what already had become clear.
Some of the petitions asking for the court to move quickly were filed in early December, and the court had not even called for responses from officials in the states where the results were challenged.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, and the cases presumably will become moot after that.
Among the cases the court declined to expedite were Trump v. Biden and Trump v. Boockvar, which challenged the results in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, respectively.
Other cases filed by Trump allies objected to the outcomes in Michigan and Georgia.
Biden chooses veteran envoy Burns to be CIA director
WASHINGTON — William Burns, a well-known figure in diplomatic circles, is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the CIA, a selection likely to be embraced by the rank and file at the nation’s premier spy agency.
A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents. He rose through the ranks of the diplomatic corps to become deputy secretary of state before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace.
If confirmed, he would succeed Gina Haspel, the first female CIA director, who guided the agency under President Donald Trump.
“I developed enormous respect for my colleagues in the CIA,” Burns said in an online video statement Monday with Biden. “I served with them in hard places around the world. I saw firsthand the courage and professionalism that they displayed and the sacrifices that their families made.”
Burns called intelligence the first line of defense for the country and the basis for making sound policy decisions. He also said he would deliver the intelligence to Biden and policymakers “without a hint of partisanship.”
Wolf stepping down as acting homeland security chief
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down, citing recent court challenges to his authority. He announced his resignation Monday, effective at midnight, a decision he said was prompted by several court rulings challenging the validity of his appointment to lead DHS.
Wolf did not specifically cite the storming of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, attributing his choice to “recent events.” Wolf was overseas for meetings in the Middle East last week, and DHS has been criticized for failing to prepare for the assault on the Capitol.
Peter T. Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting DHS secretary, Wolf’s statement said.
Wolf has served more than a year in an acting capacity as DHS leader, and the White House withdrew his nomination last week, long after it became clear that the Senate was unlikely to take up a confirmation vote.
Trump redesignates Cuba as state terrorism sponsor
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday re-designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” hitting the country with new sanctions that could hamstring President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step, citing in particular Cuba’s continued harboring of U.S. fugitives, its refusal to extradite a coterie of Colombian guerrilla commanders as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
The designation, which had been discussed for years, is one of several last-minute foreign policy moves that the Trump administration is making before Biden takes office Jan. 20. Pompeo also announced Monday that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The designation will take effect on Jan. 19.
— From wire reports