National and World Briefs

Wolf did not specifically cite the storming of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, attributing his choice to “recent events.” Wolf was overseas for meetings in the Middle East last week, and DHS has been criticized for failing to prepare for the assault on the Capitol.

Peter T. Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting DHS secretary, Wolf’s statement said.

Wolf has served more than a year in an acting capacity as DHS leader, and the White House withdrew his nomination last week, long after it became clear that the Senate was unlikely to take up a confirmation vote.

Trump redesignates Cuba as state terrorism sponsor

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday re-designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” hitting the country with new sanctions that could hamstring President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to renew relations with the communist-governed island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step, citing in particular Cuba’s continued harboring of U.S. fugitives, its refusal to extradite a coterie of Colombian guerrilla commanders as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The designation, which had been discussed for years, is one of several last-minute foreign policy moves that the Trump administration is making before Biden takes office Jan. 20. Pompeo also announced Monday that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The designation will take effect on Jan. 19.