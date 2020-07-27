House OKs Latino museum in D.C.
WASHINGTON — The House has passed a bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture.
The bill was approved Monday by a voice vote and now goes to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hailed the bill’s passage, noting that a museum honoring Latinos has been under consideration for more than 15 years.
“The Latino story is an American story, and our history is a central thread in the history of our nation,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the group’s chairman.
If the measure is approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the Smithsonian Institution would have two years to appoint a board of directors and locate a site for the museum.
First lady to redo Rose Garden
WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration.
The first lady said in a statement on Monday that decades of use and changes made to support the modern presidency have taken a toll on the outdoor space just off the Oval Office.
Plans described by the first lady included returning the Rose Garden to its 1962 footprint with improved infrastructure and drainage and a better environment for the flowers and other plants. The renovation will include making the space more accessible for people with disabilities, and improvements for audiovisual and broadcasting needs, she said.
The renovation plan has been approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, an advisory committee. The project is also supported by the National Park Service, which cares for the White House grounds, and will be paid for using private donations, the White House said.
Trump welcomes ‘Walking Marine’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed a Marine veteran to the White House who completed a 300-mile walk to the nation’s capital to raise awareness about veteran suicides.
Terry Sharpe, 69, was met at the Washington Monument by Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, for the final leg of his journey from Summerfield, N.C., to the White House grounds where he was greeted by Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and the U.S. Marine Band.
Sharpe makes the annual walk to Washington to spotlight the high rate of suicide among the nation’s veterans. In 2017, the rate was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, according to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.
Sharpe, along with fellow veteran Allen Brown, completed their first 300-mile walk to the White House in 2014.
Swimmer is apparent shark victim
HARPSWELL, Maine — A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday.
Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not available.
There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, with Arizona State University, said it’s possible the shark mistook the person for food.
The state Marine Patrol urged swimmers and boaters to be careful near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.
