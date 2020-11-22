National and World Briefs

FDA OKs antibody drug Trump received for emergency use
U.S. health officials on Saturday agreed to allow emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
Emergency authorization allows use of the drug to start while studies are continuing to establish safety and effectiveness. Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.
Ethiopia warns civilians of ‘no mercy’ in Tigray offensive
NAIROBI, Kenya— Ethiopia’s military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before a final offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders — a threat that Human Rights Watch on Sunday said could violate international law.
“From now on, the fighting will be a tank battle,” spokesman Col. Dejene Tsegaye said late Saturday, asserting that the army was marching on the Tigray capital, Mekele, and would encircle it with tanks. “Our people in Mekele should be notified that they should protect themselves from heavy artillery.”
But “treating a whole city as a military target would not only unlawful, it could also be considered a form of collective punishment,” Human Rights Watch researcher Laetitia Bader tweeted Sunday.
Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, gave the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front 72 hours to surrende. He accused the TPLF leaders of using Mekele residents as human shields.
Palestinians consider limiting Bethlehem Christmas events
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Health Ministry has recommended strict limits on Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry on Saturday recommended the tree lighting ceremony in Manger Square be limited to 50 people, with the lights of the tree and area restaurants closed at 9 p.m. throughout the Christmas season. It said religious services on Christmas Eve should also have limited attendance.
Palestinian officials are expected to make a final decision in the coming days.
Pope cheers plans for Lisbon youth jamboree set for 2023
VATICAN CITY — With no papal travels abroad this year due to the pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023.
Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica involving young people gearing up for the next World Youth Day.
When Francis attended the last one in Panama in 2019, organizers announced that the next would be held in Lisbon in 2022. But pandemic concerns postponed the event to August 2023.
Francis applauded after youths from Panama symbolically slid across the basilica’s floor a towering cross to counterparts from Portugal. “This is an important step in the pilgrimage that will lead us to Lisbon in 2023,” the pope said.
