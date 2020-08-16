National and World Briefs

Puerto Rico’s governor acknowledges primary loss
LOÍZA, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez on Sunday acknowledged losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi, who briefly served as the U.S. territory’s governor last year amid political turmoil.
With more than 66% of the vote in, Pierluisi received more than 58% of the vote compared with nearly 42% for Vázquez.
“We have to abide by the decision of the majority,” Vázquez said in a brief speech.
She will remain as governor until the winner of Puerto Rico’s Nov. 3 general elections takes office.
Meanwhile, Carlos Delgado, mayor of the northwest town of Isabela for 20 years, was poised to win by a landslide the nomination of the main opposition Popular Democratic Party. Conceding defeat was Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, known for her public spats with President Donald Trump.
The results came one week after delayed and missing ballots led to a chaotic primary that forced a second round of voting on Sunday.
New Zealand delays vote amid coronavirus outbreak
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday chose to delay New Zealand’s national elections by four weeks as the country dealt with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland.
The election had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but will now be held on Oct. 17. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months.
Before the latest outbreak, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any known community transmission of the virus, and life had returned to normal for most people. The only known cases during that time were returning travelers who were quarantined at the border.
Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how it happened.
The Auckland outbreak has grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond the cluster.
Somali forces end siege at hotel; at least 15 dead
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces on Sunday ended a nearly five-hour siege by Islamic extremists at a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital, police and a government spokesman said.
At least 15 people were killed when the attackers invaded the Elite Hotel, a new establishment popular with Mogadishu’s young people, said Col. Ahmed Aden, a police officer.
Security forces later killed all four attackers and rescued dozens of people who were trapped inside the hotel, Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman of Somalia’s information ministry told The Associated Press.
Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida, have claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio arm, Andalus.
The hotel attack shattered a period of calm that had lasted for a few months. Earlier this year, Somalia had a spate of bomb attacks.
Protest movement shows new strength in Thailand
BANGKOK — Anti-government protesters gathered in large numbers in Thailand’s capital on Sunday for a rally that suggested their movement’s strength may extend beyond the college campuses where it had blossomed.
Thousands rallied at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, singing and dancing and bursting into chants of “Prayuth, get out!” a reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who, after taking power in a 2014 coup, won elections last year.
The vote was widely seen as rigged, an exercise enabling the ruling junta to extend its grip through the perceived legitimacy of the ballot box.
