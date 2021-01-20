National and World Briefs

Global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff revolt

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked chief of U.S. international broadcasting has quit amid a burgeoning staff revolt and growing calls for his resignation.

Michael Pack resigned as the chief executive officer of the U.S. Agency for Global Media just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The agency runs the Voice of America and sister networks. Pack had created a furor when he took over the agency last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcast networks. The actions were criticized as threatening the broadcasters’ prized editorial independence.

Biden had been expected to make major changes to the agency’s structure and management, but Pack’s early departure signaled those may be coming sooner rather than later. Though many presidential appointees resign when a new administration comes in, Pack was not required to do so. His three-year position was created by Congress is not limited by the length of a particular administration.