National and World Briefs

Global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff revolt
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked chief of U.S. international broadcasting has quit amid a burgeoning staff revolt and growing calls for his resignation.
Michael Pack resigned as the chief executive officer of the U.S. Agency for Global Media just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday.
The agency runs the Voice of America and sister networks. Pack had created a furor when he took over the agency last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcast networks. The actions were criticized as threatening the broadcasters’ prized editorial independence.
Biden had been expected to make major changes to the agency’s structure and management, but Pack’s early departure signaled those may be coming sooner rather than later. Though many presidential appointees resign when a new administration comes in, Pack was not required to do so. His three-year position was created by Congress is not limited by the length of a particular administration.
In resigning, Pack cited the incoming administration’s desire for new leadership at the agency. Shortly after his departure, the Biden White House announced that a veteran VOA journalist, Kelu Chao, would helm the agency on an interim basis.
Zimbabwe’s foreign minister dies of COVID-19 amid surge
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, who gained prominence in 2017 as the military general who announced the coup against then-president Robert Mugabe on television, has died from COVID-19, the government announced Wednesday. He was 61.
Moyo, previously little known to the public, became the face of the coup when he announced that the military had placed Mugabe under house arrest as the military’s armored vehicles rolled into the capital, Harare. The coup ended Mugabe’s 37-year rule in Zimbabwe and he later died in Sept. 2019.
Moyo was appointed foreign affairs minister after President Emerson Mnangagwa took power with military backing.
Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, initially recorded low numbers of COVID-19 but has recently experienced a spike in cases. There are fears that a new, more infectious variant of the virus arrived from South Africa when scores of thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa returned home for the holiday season.
Germany to ban killing of newly hatched male chicks
BERLIN — The German government plans to ban the practice of killing male chicks after they hatch, which results in the death of around 45 million birds per year in the country.
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that will prohibit the practice starting next Jan. 1. Government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said that Germany will be the first country in the world to do so.
In a second step, the killing of chick embryos in the egg will be prohibited after the sixth day of incubation starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Germany’s animal protection law states that no one is allowed to cause an animal pain, suffering or damage “without reasonable cause.”
