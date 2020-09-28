National and World Briefs

U.S. court in Pa. is fourth to order halt to postal cuts
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ordered the U.S. Postal Service to temporarily suspend operational changes tied to mail slowdowns across the country, writing Monday that the delays “clearly pose a threat to the delivery of Election Mail to and from the voters.”
The injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania is the fourth such ruling against the agency in 11 days. Federal courts in Washington state, New York and the District of Columbia also have prohibited the Postal Service from adhering to cost-cutting measures enacted under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer on Monday declined to comment on the Pennsylvania ruling, but he said that “delivering Election Mail is our number one priority.”
Report: Military suicides are up as much as 20%
WASHINGTON — Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019, and some incidents of violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under COVID-19, war-zone deployments, national disasters and civil unrest, The Associated Press reported on Monday.
While the data is incomplete and causes of suicide are complex, Army and Air Force officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force.
Senior Army leaders — who say they’ve seen about a 30% jump in active-duty suicides so far this year — told the AP that they are looking at shortening combat deployments in order to prioritize the well-being of soldiers.
Kentucky officer pleads not guilty in Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone Kentucky detective facing charges related to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor pleaded not guilty Monday.
Brett Hankison’s plea came five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison on each count.
The grand jury declined to charge Hankison or the other two undercover narcotics officers who opened fire inside Taylor’s house with her shooting. The decision not to charge the officers set off protests across the country.
Armenia, Azerbaijan clash again in separatist area
YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenian and Azerbaijani forces fought over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh for a second day Monday, with both sides blaming each other for resuming the attacks that reportedly killed and wounded dozens as the decades-old conflict has reignited.
The Azerbaijani military claimed Armenian forces shelled the town of Tartar, while Armenian officials said they had resumed “offensive operations.”
Azerbaijani military officials said over 550 Armenian troops had been killed or wounded in a claim that Armenia denied.
