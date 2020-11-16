National and World Briefs

GOP’S Owens, former NFL player, unseats Rep. McAdams in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah narrowly lost his bid to win re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens, allowing Republicans to regain control of all four congressional seats in the conservative state.

McAdams conceded Monday shortly before The Associated Press determined Owens had won the closely watched race in the suburban Salt Lake City district. Owens won by less than 1% of the vote.

In the NFL, Owens helped the Oakland Raiders win the 1980 Super Bowl.

Trump officials move to auction rights to Arctic wildlife refuge

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is asking oil and gas firms to pick spots where they want to drill in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as it races to open the pristine wilderness to development and lock in drilling rights before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.