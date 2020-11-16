National and World Briefs

GOP’S Owens, former NFL player, unseats Rep. McAdams in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah narrowly lost his bid to win re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens, allowing Republicans to regain control of all four congressional seats in the conservative state.
McAdams conceded Monday shortly before The Associated Press determined Owens had won the closely watched race in the suburban Salt Lake City district. Owens won by less than 1% of the vote.
In the NFL, Owens helped the Oakland Raiders win the 1980 Super Bowl.
Trump officials move to auction rights to Arctic wildlife refuge
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is asking oil and gas firms to pick spots where they want to drill in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as it races to open the pristine wilderness to development and lock in drilling rights before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
The “call for nominations” to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register allows companies to identify tracts on which to bid during a coming lease sale on the refuge’s nearly 1.6 million acre coastal plain, a sale that the Interior Department aims to hold before Biden takes the oath of office in January. The move would be a capstone of President Donald Trump’s efforts to open up public lands to logging, mining and grazing — something Biden strongly opposes.
University of California OKs $73 million abuse settlement
LOS ANGELES — The University of California system has reached a proposed $73 million settlement with seven women who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse.
As part of the class-action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of Dr. James Heaps could receive part of the settlement — even if they have not accused the former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist of abuse. A federal judge must approve the deal between the seven plaintiffs, representing thousands of Heaps’ patients, and the University of California regents and the doctor. The proposed agreement, which includes several mandated reforms at UCLA, was filed Monday in federal court.
Patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018, when he worked at the UCLA student health center and UCLA Medical Center.
The settlement is separate from criminal charges against Heaps, 63, whose medical license has been suspended by court order. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Ex-Harvard coach, businessman are charged in admissions case
Harvard University’s former fencing coach and a Maryland businessman were arrested Monday and charged with conspiring to get two students admitted to Harvard in exchange for bribes.
Jie “Jack” Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Md., conspired with the longtime coach, Peter Brand, over several years to get his two sons into Harvard as fencing recruits, according to federal officials. The bribes totaled more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said, and included purchases of a house, a car and renovations benefiting Brand, as well as tuition payments and educational loans for Brand’s son.
Zhao and Brand were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.
According to federal prosecutors, they worked with a co-conspirator who runs a fencing academy in Virginia and a fencing-related charity to further the scheme.
Harvard dismissed Brand in July after an investigation concluded that he had violated the school’s conflict-of-interests policy.
— From wire reports