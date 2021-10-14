NFL notes: Ex-Hokies RB Herbert could get start for Bears vs. Packers

Bears RB Herbert could start vs. Packers

CHICAGO — Running back Khalil Herbert responded well when asked to play a big role for the Chicago Bears in their victory over Las Vegas last week. He may be needed even more this week.

The Bears placed starting RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after he tested positive for the virus. If Williams is not cleared to play Sunday against Green Bay, Herbert, who played last season at Virginia Tech, would be in line to start.

Herbert carried 18 times for 75 yards in the Bears’ 20-9 victory over the Raiders. Williams had 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert, a sixth-round pick by Chicago in May, rushed for 1,204 yards and eight touchdowns, had 10 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown and returned 16 kickoffs for 430 yards in his only season with the Hokies.

For the Bears, he appeared on special teams the first four games, returning nine kickoff returns for 254 yards before getting his chance on offense last week.

