NFL notes: Panthers not looking to deal for Watson

Landry, Beckham suit up vs. Broncos
CLEVELAND — The injury-riddled Cleveland Browns got a boost for Thursday night’s game when they were able to get receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. back on the field.
Landry was activated from injured reserve after being out since Sept. 18 because of a sprained medial collateral knee ligament. Beckham hurt his shoulder last week against Arizona and did not practice this week.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield said out with a left shoulder injury, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts and raising questions about his health for the remainder of the season. Case Keenum started in his place.
Mayfield has a torn labrum in his nonthrowing shoulder and is hoping rest will reduce the inflammation and allow him to return on Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland also was without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to calf injuries. Hunt is on injured reserve and will be sidelined at least two more games.
Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin missed his second game in a row with a knee injury. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. returned after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain suffered in Week 1.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.
Chargers: Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with Los Angeles after being released earlier this week by Houston. Roberts is in his 11th season and is one of the league’s top kick and punt returns. In the past four seasons, Roberts leads the NFL in return yards and has returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns.
Ravens: Offensive lineman Brandon Knight, who was claimed off waivers from Dallas this week, said he’s taking a break from football to address his mental health. The 24-year-old played 21 games for Dallas over two-plus seasons. The Ravens put him on the reserve/did not report list.
— The Associated Press