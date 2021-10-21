NFL notes: Panthers not looking to deal for Watson

Landry, Beckham suit up vs. Broncos

CLEVELAND — The injury-riddled Cleveland Browns got a boost for Thursday night’s game when they were able to get receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. back on the field.

Landry was activated from injured reserve after being out since Sept. 18 because of a sprained medial collateral knee ligament. Beckham hurt his shoulder last week against Arizona and did not practice this week.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said out with a left shoulder injury, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts and raising questions about his health for the remainder of the season. Case Keenum started in his place.

Mayfield has a torn labrum in his nonthrowing shoulder and is hoping rest will reduce the inflammation and allow him to return on Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland also was without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to calf injuries. Hunt is on injured reserve and will be sidelined at least two more games.