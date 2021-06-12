Personalities

So this Kanye West-dating-Irina Shayk thing, with the birthday trip to France rolled in? Apparently it’s been going on for a while, if the Russian-born supermodel’s taste in pricey T-shirts is any indication.
Shayk was photographed in late April wearing a long-sleeve commemorative DMX shirt — with no pants, just thigh-high black boots — while walking in New York City with 4-year-old daughter Lea, whom she shares with ex-beau Bradley Cooper. West was in town around that time for DMX’s memorial .
The $200 custom shirts were commissioned from Balenciaga by West’s fashion brand, Yeezy, TMZ reported. After going on sale April 24, they sold out in less than 24 hours, raising big bucks for the late rapper’s family. The Shayk photo on April 26 suggests her attire was a personal delivery rather than the product of speedy overnight shipping.
The dating rumors apparently started flowing soon after. Then on Wednesday the Daily Mail declared West and Shayk a couple, producing photos of them taken with the longest of long lenses during what it termed a “romantic getaway” in France.
***
vvv
The director of “Crazy Rich Asians” has regrets about stereotypical depictions in the blockbuster movie.
Jon M. Chu is apologizing for how the 2018 hit romantic comedy portrayed South Asian characters.
During a recent interview with Insider, the auteur — who was born in America but is of Taiwanese and Southwest China lineage — addressed the controversy over casting South Asian actors in stereotypical roles, such as domestic workers.
“Crazy Rich Asians” was set in Singapore, a country where South Asians make up the third-largest demographic, according to population data.
Chu did explain that he felt he couldn’t deviate from the film’s source material, the bestselling novel written by Kevin Kwan, which features an all-Chinese main cast. “That’s a lesson that I did not understand until it happened,” he admitted. “I was like, this is a book that exists, and I’m making this book into a movie. I can’t add a new character into this.”
— From wire reports