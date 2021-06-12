Personalities

So this Kanye West-dating-Irina Shayk thing, with the birthday trip to France rolled in? Apparently it’s been going on for a while, if the Russian-born supermodel’s taste in pricey T-shirts is any indication.

Shayk was photographed in late April wearing a long-sleeve commemorative DMX shirt — with no pants, just thigh-high black boots — while walking in New York City with 4-year-old daughter Lea, whom she shares with ex-beau Bradley Cooper. West was in town around that time for DMX’s memorial .

The $200 custom shirts were commissioned from Balenciaga by West’s fashion brand, Yeezy, TMZ reported. After going on sale April 24, they sold out in less than 24 hours, raising big bucks for the late rapper’s family. The Shayk photo on April 26 suggests her attire was a personal delivery rather than the product of speedy overnight shipping.

The dating rumors apparently started flowing soon after. Then on Wednesday the Daily Mail declared West and Shayk a couple, producing photos of them taken with the longest of long lenses during what it termed a “romantic getaway” in France.

