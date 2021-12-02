Sports briefs: ACC honors Wake's Clawson, Pittsburgh's Pickett

Nya Lok scored 15 points off the bench as George Washington (5-3) edged James Madison 54-50 in a women’s game in Washington. Kiki Jefferson

scored 20 points to lead the Dukes (3-4).

SOCCER

Fitzgerald returning to Kickers

The Richmond Kickers re-signed Akira Fitzgerald, who was named the USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year for his play this past season, to a new two-year deal.

Fitzgerald notched 89 saves this past season, a single-season league record. He also led all league goalkeepers with 10 clean sheets. His save percentage was 72.1.

Fitzgerald, 34, first joined Richmond in 2019, and added the role of goalkeeping coach last season, too. He has 212 saves and 22 clean sheets with the Kickers.

ELSEWHERE