Sports briefs: ACC honors Wake's Clawson, Pittsburgh's Pickett

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest’s Clawson, Pittsburgh’s Pickett honored
The Atlantic Coast Conference named Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson as its coach of the year and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as its player of the year.
Clawson, who coached Richmond from 2004 to 2007, received 49 of 64 votes from a 50-member panel of media members and league head coaches after leading the Demon Deacons to a 10-2 record, the Atlantic Division title and a berth in Saturday night’s conference title game against Pitt.
Pickett claimed 52 of 64 votes for player of the year, easily outdistancing Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (five) and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (three). Pickett led the conference in passing efficiency while leading the Panthers to the Coastal Division crown. He threw for 4,066 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Colorado State fired coach Steve Addazio
- after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams. Addazio wrapped up his time in Fort Collins with a 4-12 record. His tenure got off to a rocky start last year when the university opened an investigation into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases, which uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes. His time drew to a close Saturday with Addazio leaving the sideline before halftime after receiving a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The NCAA football oversight committ
- ee approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox Bowl was canceled in early September.
NASCAR
Elliott remains most popular driver
Chase Elliott held on to one of his NASCAR titles Thursday night when fans voted him most popular driver for the fourth consecutive year.
Elliott was both the reigning Cup champion and most popular driver this season, but he was ultimately beaten by new Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the Cup title. Elliott kept his title of most popular at the season-ending awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.
Elliott began his run as NASCAR’s most popular driver in 2018, the first year of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement. Earnhardt had won the most popular award every year since 2003, the season Bill Elliott asked for his name to be removed from the ballot. Bill Elliott won the award a record 16 times, Earnhardt 15.
NBA
Lakers’ James cleared to return
LeBron James was cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The league said that James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
James has missed 12 of the Lakers’ 23 games this season, with 10 due to injuries. He is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games.
Milwaukee center Brook Lopez underwent surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The team didn’t provide a timetable for his return. Lopez, 33, averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helpin
- g the Bucks win the NBA title.
- Soreness in
Zion Williamson
- ’s surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season on Thursday. Now the plan is to rest the 2019 top overall draft choice for a few days to see if pain subsides. The Pelicans have started the season 6-18 without Williamson.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty dominates Missouri
No Southeastern Conference team had ever visited Liberty Arena in Lynchburg until Missouri on Thursday night. There may reluctance on the part of SEC members to return.
Darius McGhee scored 20 points, and Shiloh Robinson scored a career-high 15 and Liberty (4-3) beat the Tigers (4-4) 66-45 in a game that was never close.
Liberty blitzed Missouri with a 20-5 start in the first 9:45 and pushed the lead to 33-7 on McGhee’s layup with 4:37 before halftime. Liberty lead 35-14 at the break as the Tigers shot 3 for 21.
Takal Molson
- had 25 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison (7-2) crushed Eastern Mennonite (3-4) 96-54 in a men’s game in Harrisonburg. After trailing by two at the break, JMU outscored the Royals 65-21 in the second half.
Amandine Toi scored 18 points as the Virginia women cruised to a 60-44 win over William & Mary in Charlottesville. Camryn Taylor
- added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-6), which led 51-27 after three quarters. Four players led the Tribe (4-3) with 7 points apiece.
Nya Lok scored 15 points off the bench as George Washington (5-3) edged James Madison 54-50 in a women’s game in Washington. Kiki Jefferson
- scored 20 points to lead the Dukes (3-4).
SOCCER
Fitzgerald returning to Kickers
The Richmond Kickers re-signed Akira Fitzgerald, who was named the USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year for his play this past season, to a new two-year deal.
Fitzgerald notched 89 saves this past season, a single-season league record. He also led all league goalkeepers with 10 clean sheets. His save percentage was 72.1.
Fitzgerald, 34, first joined Richmond in 2019, and added the role of goalkeeping coach last season, too. He has 212 saves and 22 clean sheets with the Kickers.
ELSEWHERE
Justin Faulk was scratched minutes before the St. Louis Blues’ game at Tampa Bay on Thursday night, and the team confirmed the defenseman had entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Faulk’s absence came hours after goaltender Jordan Binnington went into protocol and put the Blues in a tough spot because of salary cap constraints. General manager Doug Armstrong
- said Binnington tested positive for the coronavirus.
Daniil Medvedev defeated Mikael Ymer
- 6-4, 6-4 in Madrid to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. Russia will face Germany in the semifinals on Saturday. Serbia will face Croatia in the other semifinal on Friday.
Nico Estevez was hired to coach FC Dallas, joining the MLS team after serving as an assistant for the U.S. men’s national team since 2019. Estevez replaces Luchi Gonzalez
- , who was fired in September after FC opened his third season by winning only six of its first 26 games.
