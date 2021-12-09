Sports briefs: Alabama QB Bryce Young is AP player of the year

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama QB Young AP player of the year
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide their second consecutive winner after receiver DeVonta Smith won last year.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the honor.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. fourth and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.
Later Thursday, during the ESPN College Football Awards show, Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback. Other winners included Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player; Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State, who became the first Spartans player to win the Doak Walker award as the nation’s best running back; and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
Georgia Tech’s running back depth chart took another hit when Jordan Mason announced he will enter the NFL draft. Mason was the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher with 439 yards. Leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards, announced on Nov. 29
- he will enter the transfer portal.
- Southern California receiver
Drake London declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans. London was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7½
- games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October and missed the rest of the season.
- Florida International hired former Colorado coach
Mike MacIntyre to lead the program. MacIntyre, 56, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He replaces Butch Davis
- , who parted ways with the school after going 24-32 over five seasons. MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado.
NBA
Pacers, Raptors cancel practices
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices in precautionary moves, citing the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Chicago forward Derrick Jones Jr. also entered the protocol Thursday, the fifth Bulls player in nine days to join the list.
Indiana and Toronto aren’t the only teams affected by the pandemic despite 97% of all players being fully vaccinated, according to league officials.
Besides Jones, the other Bulls in the protocol are All-Star DeMar DeRozan and guards Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green. Memphis guard Ja Morant and Denver guard Austin Rivers also remain out of action because of COVID-19.
Kuzma’s 3 helps Wizards extend Pistons’ slide
Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in overtime Wednesday night as the visiting Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their 10th straight loss 119-116.
Kuzma scored 26 points, and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven’t won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17. The 10-game skid matches Detroit’s longest since a 13-game slide from Nov. 15-Dec. 9, 2014. They also lost 10 straight from Feb. 24-March 14, 2015.
Rookie Cade Cunningham added 21 points, including eight of Detroit’s 10 points in overtime.
NHL
Coyotes pay bills, won’t be evicted
The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.
The Coyotes paid off their overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.
Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.
The Vancouver Canucks hired veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford as team president. Rutherford will also serve as interim general manager while leading the search for a new GM. The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis Green
- and other front-office staff. The 72-year-old Rutherford, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builders’ category, was most recently GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014-21. Before that, he served as Carolina’s GM for 20 years.
ELSEWHERE
Florida State hired Michael Alford as vice president and athletic director to succeed David Coburn
- , who is retiring. Alford had served as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters since last year and has extensive experience in collegiate and pro sports with fundraising, hiring and managing in athletics.
Vince Tyra
- resigned as Louisville’s athletic director, ending a challenging four-year tenure in which he shepherded the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program through several NCAA investigations in between hiring head coaches for that sport and football.
- Two-time Olympic swimming champion
Yannick Agnel
- of France was arrested as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl, according to French media reports. Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, in the 200-meter freestyle and the 4x100 free relay.
- No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies’ program. The Gonzaga game is the third straight game to be postponed or canceled for Washington since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Huskies last week.
