Sports briefs: Alabama QB Bryce Young is AP player of the year

Kuzma scored 26 points, and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven’t won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17. The 10-game skid matches Detroit’s longest since a 13-game slide from Nov. 15-Dec. 9, 2014. They also lost 10 straight from Feb. 24-March 14, 2015.

Rookie Cade Cunningham added 21 points, including eight of Detroit’s 10 points in overtime.

NHL

Coyotes pay bills, won’t be evicted

The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.

The Coyotes paid off their overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.

Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.