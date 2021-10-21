Sports briefs: American Athletic Conference to add six teams

Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored as the Capitals (3-0-1) handed New Jersey (2-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal streak snapped but had an assist on Orlov’s goal.

Vitek Vanecek had 24 saves for Washington, losing his shutout bid on a power-play goal by Janne Kuokkanen with 6:42 to play.

The Capitals potted two shots in the opening 9:33. Sprong set up the first one, retrieving his own blocked pass and finding Mantha all alone in front for his second goal of the season. Orlov got his first of the season off a rebound of an Ovechkin shot. Sprong made it 3-0 midway through the second period, and Kuznetsov scored his third goal of the season off a Devils turnover in the third period.

Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the COVID-19 protocol and sat out the Jets’ home opener against Anaheim. The team said Scheifele tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning but was asymptomatic. Scheifele joins captain Blake Wheeler

as the second Winnipeg player to test positive for the virus this week.

New Jersey center