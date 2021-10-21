Sports briefs: American Athletic Conference to add six teams

COLLEGES
American Athletic to add six teams
Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed allegiances that could last another season or even two as conferences sort out the latest shifts and turns of realignment.
The American Athletic Conference on Thursday became the latest to act in the trickle down effect from Texas and Oklahoma’s announced move to the Southeastern Conference.
The American is adding six schools from Conference USA — UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic — to replace three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference —- eventually. Pinning down an ETA for the AAC’s new additions is complicated because the conference doesn’t realistically have room for the newcomers until the outgoing schools have left. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have announced they will join the Big 12.
Those within the AAC believe 2023 is a realistic target for the transition to a 14-team conference.
NHL
Sprong has goal, assist in Capitals’ victory
Daniel Sprong set up Washington’s first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway to lead the visiting Capitals to a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored as the Capitals (3-0-1) handed New Jersey (2-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal streak snapped but had an assist on Orlov’s goal.
Vitek Vanecek had 24 saves for Washington, losing his shutout bid on a power-play goal by Janne Kuokkanen with 6:42 to play.
The Capitals potted two shots in the opening 9:33. Sprong set up the first one, retrieving his own blocked pass and finding Mantha all alone in front for his second goal of the season. Orlov got his first of the season off a rebound of an Ovechkin shot. Sprong made it 3-0 midway through the second period, and Kuznetsov scored his third goal of the season off a Devils turnover in the third period.
Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the COVID-19 protocol and sat out the Jets’ home opener against Anaheim. The team said Scheifele tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning but was asymptomatic. Scheifele joins captain Blake Wheeler
- as the second Winnipeg player to test positive for the virus this week.
- New Jersey center
Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined indefinitely. Hughes was hurt Tuesday when he was ridden hard into the boards by Seattle defenseman Jeremy Lauzon
- .
NBA
Kanter comments draw China ban on Celtics
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator.” He also was wearing shoes emblazoned with the words “Free Tibet” during Wednesday’s game, during which Kanter didn’t play.
The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league in the world’s most populous nation.
GOLF
Ko’s run of rounds in 60s ends at 14
Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA Tour scoring record in the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea.
Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole.
Ko was seven strokes behind leader Na Rin An, who shot 64. In Gee Chun and Ju Young Pak had 65s and were tied for second.
Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama
- on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in the only PGA tournament on the Asia swing.
ELSEWHERE
Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired as Appalachian State upset 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night in Boone, N.C. Malik Williams
- finished with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown for ASU.
- Former Texas linebacker
Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger
- , died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, the family said. Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found on May 6. No cause of death was immediately released and the family statement said they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.
Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set. The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players. Simona Halep also advanced by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-6 (4), and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4. On the men’s side, Adrian Mannarino ousted defending champion Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced by beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Gilles Simon, who beat Mackenzie McDonald
- 6-3, 6-2.
— The Associated Press