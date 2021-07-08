Sports briefs: Andrade, Ames share U.S. Senior Open lead

GOLF
Andrade, Ames lead U.S. Senior Open
Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames shot 5-under 65s on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, Neb.
Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an Omaha Country Club course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session.
Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Alex Cejka, looking for his third victory in a senior major this year, and Robert Karlsson followed at 67.
Andrade, who started on the 10th hole, pulled into a tie with Ames with a birdie on the par-5 sixth. He got up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par on the par-4 eighth. He just missed a 20-foot downhill birdie putt on the par-4 ninth.
Ames hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 greens in regulation on the 6,891-yard course set in the rolling hills on the north side of the city. He birdied five of seven holes in the middle of the round before missing short birdie putts on Nos. 12 and 13.
Two share lead at PGA event
Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.
Hadley was on the other side of the course, finishing on the front nine. It wasn’t nearly as spectacular, but he played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet.
Hank Lebioda, Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas were a shot back at 64.
Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead after the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. Lauren Stephenson was second after shooting a 65.
- was second after shooting a 65.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette’s Garcia transferring to UNC
Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.
Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform with a message including “committed.”
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season.
NHL
Blues’ Tarasenko requests trade
Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade, a source told The Associated Press.
Tarasenko is a five-time 30-goal scorer, but injuries have limited him to just seven in 34 games the past two seasons. He has undergone three shoulder surgeries in three years, most recently a second operations on his left shoulder last fall.
The 29-year-old who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million. He was drafted by the Blues in the first round in 2010 and has 218 goals and 223 assists in 531 regular-season games, all with St. Louis.
CYCLING
Surprised Politt wins Tour’s Stage 12
Rarely in the spotlight, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France. After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, “I can’t believe it.”
After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career.
Politt had attacked with three other rivals from the 13-man breakaway group about 40 kilometers from the finish. He then went solo with 12 kilometers left with a sudden acceleration that was left unanswered.
Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner. With none of the breakaway riders an overall threat, the defending champion enjoyed a quiet day after strong crosswinds created splits in the early stages. Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran.
TENNIS
Nadal to return in Washington
Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington.
The Citi Open announced that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.
Nadal has not played since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last month. He decided to sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, saying his body needed time to rest and recover after the clay-court season.
ELSEWHERE
The Richmond Flying Squirrels' game against the Bowie Baysox in Bowie, Md., was postponed by rain Thursday and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. Both games will be aired on WRNL-910. In Game 1, the Flying Squirrels will face Baltimore Orioles ace John Means, who will start for Bowie as part of a rehab assignment.
- .
Nevada athletic regulators voted this week to remove penalties for boxers and MMA fighters who test positive for marijuana. The decision follows the controversial move by the United States Anti-Doping Agency to suspend American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson
- after she tested positive for marijuana, forcing her to miss the Olympics this month. Before the change, a positive test for marijuana could leave a competitor facing a suspension of up to nine months and a fine of their purse.
