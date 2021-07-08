Sports briefs: Andrade, Ames share U.S. Senior Open lead

Surprised Politt wins Tour’s Stage 12

Rarely in the spotlight, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France. After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, “I can’t believe it.”

After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career.

Politt had attacked with three other rivals from the 13-man breakaway group about 40 kilometers from the finish. He then went solo with 12 kilometers left with a sudden acceleration that was left unanswered.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner. With none of the breakaway riders an overall threat, the defending champion enjoyed a quiet day after strong crosswinds created splits in the early stages. Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran.

